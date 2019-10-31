LIGONIER — West Noble School Corp. is on its way to approving a master contract for teachers, holding a required public hearing at its meeting Monday night.
No members of the public spoke at the hearing. Superintendent Galen Mast said the goal in negotiations is getting a two-year contract, the maximum allowed by the state.
Mast said the language in the contract remains essentially the same, but effort went into improving the compensation for teachers in their first or second year.
Mast said the district will move to a different compensation model, from a “points” system to a “levels” system.
“We stole the model from DeKalb Eastern,” Mast said. DeKalb Eastern has been using the levels model for teacher compensation for some time.
The proposed master contract would give teachers 12 days of leave. Vacation extensions would require approval and a certainty that substitutes are available.
The proposed contract adds a new requirement to health insurance: if an employee dies, the district would pay the insurance premiums for 60 days for the surviving spouse.
Mast said that, in a salary analysis comparing West Noble to other districts, West Noble’s salaries are in the top third of districts with the exception of teachers in the top levels.
The term “level” prompted a discussion on what the term means. Mast told the board that a teacher’s level wasn’t determined by just the years of experience, but by other factors such a previous salary, obtaining a master’s degree or having specialized skills for needs-based classes.
Mast said each level is a $500 increment in salary, and that all teachers would be “rounded up” to the nearest level for which they qualify, if the master contract is approved.
That definition didn’t satisfy board member David Peterson.
“There should be an explanation of ‘level’ in this contract, or it’s arbitrary,” he said.
Mast said a definition of “level” would be added to the proposed master contract.
In response to another question, Mast said that state law allows teachers to move up a level if they obtain a master’s degree or if they receive a raise.
The proposed master contract would permit Mast to recommend a base salary for teachers coming into the district, based on a pay average, years of experience, degrees held and other factors.
Teacher appreciation bonuses for effective and highly effective teachers are completely separate from the master contract.
The board will vote on the proposed master contract at its Nov. 11 meeting.
In personnel matters, the board approved a leave for Kristin Alles from April 13 until May 20, 2019; hired Thomas Bajzatt as a temporary teacher at the high school from Oct. 23 to Dec. 2, 2019; approved a service agreement for Sue Patrick to serve as assistant director for the high school fall play, $646; approved Mary Calbeck as starting with Staffmark at the primary school’s second-shift custodian; and approved Loreen Lemon to receive director’s benefits, effective Nov. 1.
