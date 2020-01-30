LIGONIER — It hasn’t been easy, but to Gabriela Florea, it’s been worth it.
The owner, founder and only employee of Gabriela’s European Desserts and More is celebrating her bakery’s second year operating.
In a Facebook post commemorating the occasion, Florea mentioned she didn’t expect it would be so hard to survive as a small business in the middle of a small town.
Even now, two years in, Florea doesn’t get a paycheck, and money from sales goes back into paying the bills and getting stock.
Part of the reason why Florea thinks her shop hasn’t taken off yet in downtown Ligonier is because her clientele isn’t local. Instead, the majority of her customers drive into town from Goshen or Elkhart, or ride in on horse and buggy.
“They ask me to move to Elkhart,” Florea said.
But, leaving her location would make her abandon a loyal business customer — Beauty and the Bull restaurant in Wolcottville — which buys multiple cakes per week.
“I’ve got so many customers because of them. They all come from there,” Florea said.
“It’s how I survive, with Beauty and the Bull.”
Another thing Florea chalks a lack of customers up to is that people might not have a taste for Romanian baking, or pastry in general.
Growing up in communist Romania, Florea recalled that people were rationed a little over a pound of sugar per week. In a time where everyone cooked and baked from scratch, that wasn’t a lot.
That way of baking from her youth and young adulthood has transferred to her pastries and breads now. You won’t find overly sweet confections or anything made from a pre-made mix.
All of her goodies are made by hand, with love, and many, with European flair, which can be found in her savory Russian bread and fragrant chocolate croissants.
“It’s what you need,” rather than adding ingredients in excess, Florea said.
It’s also difficult for Florea to compete with those who sell baked goods online. It’s much more expensive to own a storefront, pay taxes and maintain a space than it is to independently sell to friends on social media.
However, Florea stressed she wasn’t “whining” about the patronage she doesn’t get. To her, the shop is a labor of love, and talking about how grateful she is for the customers she does have brings a tear to her eye.
Her family, she said, tells her she’s most herself when she’s in her kitchen, and she’s certainly in there quite a bit — Tuesday morning at the shop began for her at 3 a.m.
The love between Florea and her customers is obvious from setting foot in the front doors. Coffee brewing in a pot at the side of the store is free for bakery-goers to grab a cup.
Thank-you notes and small gifts hang on the walls, sent to Florea from her customers for making birthday cakes, supplying pastries and just being open for business.
Gabriela’s European Desserts and More is open from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Those wishing to buy baked goods earlier or later may call the shop to check availability.
The shop is closed Sunday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.