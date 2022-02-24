Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by periods of snow showers later in the day. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.