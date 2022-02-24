LIGONIER — Attracting new commercial development to a small city like Ligonier can be harder than you might think.
The city recently annexed 240 acres of land south of Ligonier behind the Speedway near the intersection of U.S. 6, State Road 5 and U.S. 33 in which it hopes to attract commercial retail to the property.
National grocery chain Aldi approached the city about opening a store, but backed out after they decided that Ligonier doesn’t have a large enough population to accommodate a store like theirs. The company has other locations in the region that include Auburn and Fort Wayne.
Mayor Patty Fisel said there were other components of the city Aldi didn’t focus on which is the surrounding communities around Ligonier like Cromwell.
“They only looked at city limits and not the rest of the community,” she said.
According to U.S. census data, Ligonier’s population is 4,568 people, which is well below the 10,000 people Aldi looks for when scouting communities to bring a store to.
She argues the large developers and larger companies don’t fully understand the location and the amount of people who commute into town to work and others who live in nearby communities.
“They look at whether they will be able to attract enough customers,” she said. “If they can’t make a profit, they won’t come.”
The city has looked at changing its approach to how it promotes itself to developers and commercial retailers by teaming up with the Noble County Economic Development Corp. on marketing strategies.
Noble County EDC Executive Director Gary Gatman said he met with Mayor Fisel and they have looked at different approaches and messaging they can use in the future.
“Ligonier has great opportunities for investment,” he said. “They have a lot of workers that come into town for their jobs.”
He said putting an emphasis on the population that comes into the city for work is one of the main keys to their messaging and making it their data point when telling their story.
Ligonier averages about 11,168 cars per day coming to the city coming from the south on U.S. 33 and heading north on State Road 5, according to traffic data from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Traffic coming from the west on U.S. 6 into the city’s intersection averages 9,479 cars per day.
Gatman argues they have to market themselves right when it comes to messaging about the large amount of traffic coming into Ligonier.
He said the annexed property offers a great opportunity for someone willing to take a chance at it.
“There’s a lot more people in the surrounding areas near Ligonier, so we need to be more aggressive about the opportunities someone would have with the many workers commuting into town,” he said.
He believes going forward, the city needs to pull together better data points and put together maps that quantify households near the city.
The EDC already works with developers all the time and continuously promotes the different opportunities around the county.
“We have to stay positive because the opportunities are there,” he said. “You don’t win every project you shoot for so let’s dig into the data, be proactive and present our own numbers.”
The city in the past year has seen growth among new industry. Companies like Forest River RV and other manufacturers who have helped increase the average incomes of people in the city. Ligonier’s median household income is $47,730.
He said numerous employers in the city recently boosted their wages.
The city has had conversations with many different interested parties since the property has been annexed. He’s confident the land will see lots of development in the near future due to its ammenities.
“I don’t believe it will take months or years to attract interested parties. The land is flat and includes internet connection and is adjacent to the city’s utilities,” he said. “It’s one of the best cities to be connected with internet.”
He believes if Ligonier plays to its strengths, the conversation around developing the land will be very different in the future.
