LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School’s eighth grade orchestra musicians recently earned 12 gold medals and three silver medals for their performances in the Indiana State School Musicians Association’s Solo & Ensemble Contest.
Twelve soloists earned nine gold medals and three silver medals. Four ensembles earned three gold medals and one silver medal.
