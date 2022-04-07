LIGONIER — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County rolled the dice and chose “Casino Night” as the theme for the philanthropic youth pod’s annual Senior Citizen Prom on Saturday, April 23.
Seasoned citizens age 55 and older are invited to enjoy a taco bar dinner from Don Chico’s and dance to music by The Fords from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person, with reservations due by Monday, April 18. For more information or to make reservations, call Margarita White at the Community Foundation of Noble County at 260-894-3335 or mail a check to:
Community Foundation of Noble County
P.U.L.S.E. Prom
1599 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
West Noble junior Avery Kruger has been a member of P.U.L.S.E. since middle school. As the organization’s historian, she reports on the service projects at monthly meetings and has been active in prom plans.
“We have a list of themes, then as a group, we vote on the theme,” Kruger said. “The majority wins.”
Kruger said the prom’s dress code is “dressy” but not formal, and that people can dress according to the theme, “Casino Night,” in red, black and white. There will also be a photo booth and chances to win door prizes throughout the evening.
P.U.L.S.E. members divide the work for the prom, delegating tasks to committees for food, music, decoration and publicity. Kruger said the senior citizen prom fits into the youth pod’s mission.
“We want to bridge the generation gap as one of our goals,” Kruger said.
As in other years, local musicians The Fords will provide music for dancing, tailoring the music selections to the theme and the age of the guests. The Fords also teach line dancing at the prom as a way to engage guests and P.U.L.S.E. members, with or without dance partners. P.U.L.S.E. members will dance with prom guests, too.
Kruger said she has learned to appreciate the value of having younger kids interact with senior citizens.
“The kids make friendships with seniors every year,” said Kruger. “We see the same people each year as P.U.L.S.E. members are assigned to tables. And it’s a lot of fun to go dancing.”
Kruger believes P.U.L.S.E.’s senior citizen prom offers an alternative activities to the phone and video games that often keep teens from attending events. Besides P.U.L.S.E, she is active as a tennis player, in National Honor Society, and as a member of The Link Crew, a group of upperclassmen who help freshmen students acclimate to the demands of high school.
Kruger’s involvement with PULSE has given her skills in leadership and communication, forged friendships with her peers and helped her to mature. She said she finds herself helping to meet community needs outside of her work with P.U.L.S.E.
“You get the joy of giving,” Kruger said. “It’s not always about the money or materialistic things.”
