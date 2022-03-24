CROMWELL — The Cromwell town council approved a building site plan for the water treatment plant improvements for its water rehabilitation project at Tuesday’s meeting, then gave the green light to advertising for bids.
Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, said an addition to the water treatment building will house the new filter and pumps. The block building will then be sided in sheet metal and a sloped metal roof will replace the current roof.
Erwin asked the council to think about what color of paint should be used on the rehabbed elevated water tower, in place since 1974. The current color scheme is a blue and red hot air balloon.
He said water towers are typically painted blue with the town’s name lettered on the side. Any special design or color scheme is an option but would cost more money.
Advertising for bids for the water project will be very soon, with bid opening likely at the April 19 meeting, Erwin said.
Council members also selected Region 3-A as its grant administrator for the water project, accepting the recommendation of the grant procurement scoring committee. Those committee members were council president Jerry Pauley, clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley and Cromwell resident Jane Miller.
In other business, Wawasee Tent & Tools, a tent and canopy rental business, is Syracuse, was the high bidder at $9,600 for the sale of the town’s 2004 plow truck. Thirteen bidders submitted sealed bids, which were opened and read during the council meeting by Jerry Pauley.
Cromwell’s Spring Clean-Up Day will be Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Townwide garage sale days are Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25.
The Cromwell Days Festival will be Sept. 23 and 24, with Friday’s activities in the town park and Saturday’s event downtown.
During the public comment period, Mandy Mawhorter of the Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch, asked for guidance on handling parking complaints when the library hosts programs, activities or events in its meeting rooms.
Two nearby businesses, a pizza restaurant and a liquor store, have complained that their quick-stop customers can’t park in front their storefronts to dash in and pick up their products. One exchange on social media became very negative, Mawhorter said.
The library branch has a parking lot at the back of the building and signs are posted that the lot is for patrons to use. Mawhorter said some patrons prefer to park in front of the building on Jefferson Street to be near the accessible entrance and elevator to the second floor.
Anyone renting the library’s meeting spaces is made aware of the parking lot in back, but Mawhorter said she can’t force people to use it.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon said the Jefferson Street parking is public, so the complaining business owners can’t designate certain parking spaces for their own use.
Imposing a time limit on public parking is also an enforcement issue since Cromwell has no enforcement officer to monitor the space for violators.
Cromwell resident Devon Miller also spoke on the parking issue, pointing out that the Cromwell Post Office parking lot, across from the library, is not public parking. Drivers who park there illegally after the post office is closed could be towed from federal property, he said.
