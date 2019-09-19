Basketball
registration beginning
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Sports and Recreation Center will begin basketball registration for boys and girls in grades three, four and five on Monday, Sept. 23.
Games will be played at the Rec Center on Saturday mornings beginning Nov. 2. The cost to register is $25, and coaches are needed.
Call 894-7344 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.