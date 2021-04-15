Running like rabbits

These runners were winners of the Milford Rabbit-Grabbit 2 Mile Race on April 3. With the Easter Bunny are, from left, Elias Rojas, overall winner; Frank Pizana, Masters winner; Rob Gingerich, second overall winner, and Brian Shepherd, Grand Master winner. In front are Reece and Quincy Achwartz, runners in the half-mile race.

 Photo contributed

MILFORD — Ligonier area runners took part in the Rabbit-Grabbit 2 Mile Race on Saturday, April 3, in Milford.

Here are the race results, listed by placings, runners’ names, gender, age and time of finish:

1. Elias Rojas, male, 35, 00:10:03.70

2. Robby Gingerich, male, 31, 00:10:10.89

3. Frank Pizana, male, 45, 00:10:42.08

4. Brian Shepherd, male, 55, 00:11:13.99

5. Yvette Rojas, female, 23, 00:11:46.05

6. Kirstin Alles, female, 31, 00:12:02.62

7. Petrana Petkova, female, 49, 00:13:11.14

8. Kristina Petkova, female, 12, 00:14:22.12

9. Xavier Hofmeister, male, 13, 00:14:23.40

10. Jeff Pfeifer, male, 58, 00:14:30.09

11. Todd Brown, male, 46, 00:14:33.86

12. Staci Weisser, female, 39, 00:14:36.47

13. David Lawrence, male, 43, 00:15:44.32

14. Fuzz Schwartz, male, 39, 00:16:15.48

15. Heather Sherman, female, 45, 00:16:41.79

16. Clayton Miller, male, 9, 00:16:52.95

17. Israel Trejo, male, 26, 00:16:58.45

18. Jeff Miller, male, 67, 00:17:15.37

19. Ava Bloss, female, 9, 00:17:32.72

20. Davy Lawrence, male, 13, 00:17:56.34

21. Christy Hofmeister, female, 40, 00:17:59.94

22. Amy Miller, female, 41, 00:18:17.17

23. Carrie Bloss, female, 44, 00:19:13.90

24. Allison Bloss, female,12, 00:19:25.59

25. Chad Bloss, male, 48, 00:19:33.91

26. Ben Sherman, male, 45, 00:19:43.57

27. Jacob Bucher, male, 8, 00:19:51.38

28. Audrey McNamara, female, 8, 00:19:51.99

29. Michelle Bucher, female, 38, 00:19:55.83

30. Dana Ferman, female, 43, 00:20:23.78

31. Stephanie McNamara, female, 39, 00:21:52.76

32. Joy Bucher, female, 10, 00:22:04.99

33. Alan Speicher, male, 29, 00:23:48.39

34. Andrea Eggleston, female, 48, 00:24:36.57

35. Jessica Speicher, female, 28, 00:27:44.28

36. Isabella Hamilton, female, 27, 00:27:56.75

37. Kayla Hamilton, female, 29, 00:28:05.48

38. Shannon Stevens, female, 50, 00:32:36.93

