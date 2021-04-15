MILFORD — Ligonier area runners took part in the Rabbit-Grabbit 2 Mile Race on Saturday, April 3, in Milford.
Here are the race results, listed by placings, runners’ names, gender, age and time of finish:
1. Elias Rojas, male, 35, 00:10:03.70
2. Robby Gingerich, male, 31, 00:10:10.89
3. Frank Pizana, male, 45, 00:10:42.08
4. Brian Shepherd, male, 55, 00:11:13.99
5. Yvette Rojas, female, 23, 00:11:46.05
6. Kirstin Alles, female, 31, 00:12:02.62
7. Petrana Petkova, female, 49, 00:13:11.14
8. Kristina Petkova, female, 12, 00:14:22.12
9. Xavier Hofmeister, male, 13, 00:14:23.40
10. Jeff Pfeifer, male, 58, 00:14:30.09
11. Todd Brown, male, 46, 00:14:33.86
12. Staci Weisser, female, 39, 00:14:36.47
13. David Lawrence, male, 43, 00:15:44.32
14. Fuzz Schwartz, male, 39, 00:16:15.48
15. Heather Sherman, female, 45, 00:16:41.79
16. Clayton Miller, male, 9, 00:16:52.95
17. Israel Trejo, male, 26, 00:16:58.45
18. Jeff Miller, male, 67, 00:17:15.37
19. Ava Bloss, female, 9, 00:17:32.72
20. Davy Lawrence, male, 13, 00:17:56.34
21. Christy Hofmeister, female, 40, 00:17:59.94
22. Amy Miller, female, 41, 00:18:17.17
23. Carrie Bloss, female, 44, 00:19:13.90
24. Allison Bloss, female,12, 00:19:25.59
25. Chad Bloss, male, 48, 00:19:33.91
26. Ben Sherman, male, 45, 00:19:43.57
27. Jacob Bucher, male, 8, 00:19:51.38
28. Audrey McNamara, female, 8, 00:19:51.99
29. Michelle Bucher, female, 38, 00:19:55.83
30. Dana Ferman, female, 43, 00:20:23.78
31. Stephanie McNamara, female, 39, 00:21:52.76
32. Joy Bucher, female, 10, 00:22:04.99
33. Alan Speicher, male, 29, 00:23:48.39
34. Andrea Eggleston, female, 48, 00:24:36.57
35. Jessica Speicher, female, 28, 00:27:44.28
36. Isabella Hamilton, female, 27, 00:27:56.75
37. Kayla Hamilton, female, 29, 00:28:05.48
38. Shannon Stevens, female, 50, 00:32:36.93
