LIGONIER — Monday night’s storm knocked out trees, blew debris across roads and left some without power for days in Noble County.
But, in Ligonier, handling the rain the storm dumped was going to be a test for the newly-repaired viaduct just north of downtown.
The viaduct, situated under the railroad bridge on S.R. 5 next to Pettit Park, had flooded and frozen in colder months for more than 20 years after it was initially installed.
That is, until late July, when the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) fixed the viaduct’s drainage.
The city itself wasn’t able to take care of the repair, since the structure is on a state road, property of INDOT.
After the storm blew through Monday night, City Engineer Rick Pharis decided to take a drive over the viaduct to see how well the repair worked.
Heading north on S.R. 5 while the rain was still coming down hard, Pharis saw that half of the northbound lane was half-full with water — before the repair, he would have expected the whole thing to be flooded.
After driving around town for five or 10 minutes, Pharis returned to the viaduct after the rain died down a bit to find that barely any was standing on the road.
“I was shocked,” Pharis said. “I was so pleased when I saw it.”
He said he called his contact at INDOT to let her know the repair was working.
The only thing that may need fixed, Pharis said, is that it’s possible a lip of concrete around the drain itself is keeping all of the water from draining, and he suggested to INDOT that they shave down the edge.
This viaduct isn’t an easy one to repair, Pharis said, because of the base of the bridge being close to the drain.
Essentially, this viaduct is a special drain that filters out grit and sends stormwater into the Elkhart River right next to downtown.
On top, a steel plate lets water in through holes and dumps it into a catch basin just under the road. That catch basin includes a sump area, which filters out sand and dirt.
From there, the filtered water drops down into the stormwater main, which carries it to the river.
Ligonier’s wastewater workers clean out the sump every once in a while so that water can still flow and solids get separated.
That viaduct is especially important for Ligonier because it sits at a crucial area — along a main road that feeds into the city’s industrial park.
During construction, detour routes were set up for people passing through town and for those just needing to get to Ligonier’s factories.
The viaduct was originally installed in 1983.
