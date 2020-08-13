LIGONIER — The city is chugging along with separating its drainage system — a fix that will help keep a sewage smell out of people’s homes and alleviate water ponding and sewer back-ups.
Wednesday morning, the Ligonier board of works heard an update from City Engineer Rick Pharis about bids for construction on the project opening earlier that morning.
This project is the same that Ligonier had been trying to get a grant from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and received it this January after the third grant cycle.
It will separate the city’s storm and sewer drains, a project the city started a few years ago but lacked funding to complete.
The city received two bids, one from Niblock Excavating and another from API Construction Corp.
Niblock bid an estimated $544,962 for the project, and API came in lower at a $431,600 estimate, a difference of more than $113,362.
“I like it when they come in under bid,” Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said. “That’s a good thing.”
Before the bid is awarded, Pharis has to communicate the estimates with Ligonier’s OCRA grant administrator, Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources.
Pharis said the bid will be awarded at the next board of works meeting in two weeks on Aug. 26.
The grant will provide 75% of the $600,000 Ligonier needed to repair its drainage.
So, the $450,000 the city is receiving may be enough to cover the API bid, if officials choose that company.
Ligonier’s drainage has needed repair for years. In fact, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) requires cities to separate their storm and sewer lines or be fined.
The issue has been long standing, with Fisel being elected in 2008 and inheriting IDEM fines from the previous city administration.
Ligonier’s luck in repairing its drainage system is looking up, though, with its OCRA grant that could provide for the city’s 2,173 feet of drainage pipes, or six football fields’ worth, to get fixed.
In other business, Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said that recently, Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a heads-up that the state will soon start disconnecting utilities for those who don’t pay them, ending a grace period of no services ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hawn said the city sent letters out to people who had utilities overdue for 30 days, saying they will shut off their service if not paid soon.
“I have never seen our past due amounts in the 10 years I’ve been here be this bad,” Hawn said.
People have been paying their back-utility bills since the letters were sent, Hawn said. In June, Ligonier had more than 90 people who owed money for utilities, but soon, that number had fallen to 56.
City utility customers still have had the option to set up a payment plan — they won’t have to pay their total delinquent bills in full, Hawn said.
Also in the meeting, the board of works approved hiring a new full-time police officer, Jerod A. Bechtold, to the Ligonier City Police.
Also in the public safety area, Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver asked for approval to apply to an Indiana Public Employers’ Plan (IPEP) grant application, which the board unanimously approved.
The grant requires a 20% match, and Weaver said it was going to go towards buying new, lightweight vests for firefighters to use on medical runs.
“My match will be right around $1,600 for it,” Weaver said.
The next board of works meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at city hall.
