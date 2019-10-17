LIGONIER — “If you’re dealing drugs not only in our community, but in Noble County, beware.”
That’s the message Ligonier Chief of Police Bryan Shearer wants to relay to “bad guys” in the area as of Monday evening, and now, he’s seeking to put more money on that statement.
At this week’s common council meeting, Shearer asked the board for approval for a grant application that would potentially bolster funding for narcotics investigations.
Specifically, what Shearer would do with this grant is make the department’s current undercover narcotics officer, who only works 16 hours a week with the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit and patrols the rest of the week, a full-time narcotics investigator.
Originally, Shearer put the officer on the narcotics team on Aug. 26 part-time and wanted to evaluate their progress at the end of the year.
“Obviously, since Aug. 26, a lot has happened,” Shearer told the board, bringing him to update them on the progress the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit had made.
Since the officer was put on drug investigations, the team has:
- Closed six narcotics cases,
- Arrested 13 suspects,
- Seized approximately $38,000 in narcotics street values,
- Recovered approximately $4,000 in stolen property,
- Seized seven firearms, at least three of which are stolen,
- Seen multiple non-narcotic criminal cases and assisted with cases and
- Continued to look into several ongoing narcotic investigations in the community.
“Very quickly, we’ve seen this is working,” Shearer said. “I wanted to maybe speed that process up.”
The group of grants awarded are called Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, or Byrne JAG. Years ago, Shearer said Ligonier looked into applying for the grant, but its department and community were too small.
“So, basically, large departments in the state were getting all the money,” Shearer said.
However, there is a body that can award Byrne JAG funds to smaller jurisdictions. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, or ICJI, lets some smaller departments like Ligonier apply for Byrne JAG money through them.
What the ICJI is trying to fund through doing this is different departments working together, which is the definition of what Shearer and Noble County Sheriff Max Weber are doing with the drug task force.
“That glove fits us pretty good, because this will be a totally new position, full-time position, within a new task force,” Shearer said.
If Ligonier City Police were to get the grant, it would pay for their full-time narcotics detective for the first two years they work on the task force.
“So right off the bat, we’ve already hit one year and we’re not having to pay for him,” Shearer said.
The third year, Ligonier will have to match 25% of that funding, the fourth year 50% and the fifth year 75%. Then, from the sixth year on, Ligonier will pay fully out of pocket for the full-time investigator.
To get that funding year-to-year, Ligonier will have to report the investigator’s progress to the ICJI for them to evaluate continuing support.
The council unanimously approved applying for the grant. The next step now is for letters of support to be emailed to Shearer.
“It could be very simple, that you’re supporting the application for the Ligonier Police Department for the Byrne JAG process for a new drug task force officer,” he said. “It can be as simple as that.”
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said she supported applying for the grant.
“What a savings,” she said.
The next common council will be Oct. 28.
