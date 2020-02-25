ALBION — Prosecutors have added a second, more serious charge, in the case of a Ligonier man who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist while driving intoxicated.
Faron Yoder, 25, was already facing a Level 5 felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing death in the case, but on Feb. 7, prosecutors filed a new Level 4 felony charge of operating while under the influence of a controlled substance causing death.
According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Miller, 23, of Topeka, was riding his bicycle in the area when a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Yoder was traveling eastbound. Yoder’s vehicle struck Miller, then continued east on the road before leaving the pavement and striking a utility pole head-on.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Yoder did not suffer any apparent injuries in the crash, but was unresponsive due to a high level of intoxication, according to police. He was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital by ambulance.
A blood test showed that Miller had a blood-alcohol content of .21%, more than twice the legal limit, and toxicology also found amphetamine and benzoylecgonine, according to the new court filings. Those substances are most commonly associated with cocaine.
A Level 4 felony carries a potential sentencing range of two to 12 years in prison, if convicted.
A change of plea hearing is scheduled for April 13 in Yoder's case.
