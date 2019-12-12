LIGONIER — The new fire station’s lease between the redevelopment commission and redevelopment authority is a done deal.
At the Ligonier redevelopment commission’s meeting Wednesday and the following redevelopment authority’s meeting, both bodies approved a lease between each other for the new fire station.
The fire station will be paid for through bonds, then financed through the two TIF districts that cover the new fire station’s area in Petit Park.
Isaac Bales from Baker Tilly was present at the meetings to answer questions from the public, but no members of the public asked questions of either board.
Also at the RDC meeting, Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin presented a proposal for a facade grant.
The owner of Boost Mobile on Cavin St. applied for half the cost of a new roof to be covered. At an estimate of $23,750, the city would pay $11,875.
The board unanimously approved the grant, to Mayor Patty Fisel’s gratitude.
“I’m just happy to see that we’re able to use the facade program,” Fisel said.
She added that she believes some in Ligonier still don’t know the facade grant exists, which covers half of expenses like awnings, roofs and sidewalks.
