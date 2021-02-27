LIGONIER — School leaders are keeping an eye on the Indiana General Assembly as legislators consider two key topics: school choice expansion through education savings accounts, and how this spring’s ILEARN standardized testing will operate.
West Noble superintendent Galen Mast said the days carved out for testing would be better spent in instruction and helping students. All students, including those who have been in virtual learning, will be required to take ILEARN in person at school.
“We want accountability but we want those days for instruction,” he said.
Schools were “held harmless” from the effects of 2020’s test scores because of the pandemic’s disruption of families’ lives and student learning. So far the legislature hasn’t taken the same action this year.
Mast is blunt in discussing the legislature’s love affair with school choice and voucher expansion.
“School choice is segregation, economic segregation,” he said. “This is a choice for the wealthy and the privileged. Parents can choose to send their kid to a private school but they can’t transport them. Transportation is not included in the voucher. Working-class parents don’t have the money to transport. Working parents can’t transport. There is no choice.”
Mast said school choice vouchers masquerade as a program to give public money to parents of all economic levels, but in reality, the need for transportation eliminates the option for families where both parents must work full time.
“It’s discriminatory to give funds only to some and cut out working parents. It’s a choice only for the wealthy and they want the money for themselves,” he said.
In the meantime, West Noble has joined 120 schools in northern Indiana who’ve banded together for food purchases for their cafeterias. West Noble’s school board renewed the district’s membership in Food2School, a cooperative based in Warsaw, to order food in bulk at a discounted rate. The deadline to join the cooperative for the 2021-22 school year is March 1. There are no costs to schools to participate.
Mast said bread and milk are the main staples of the program, but that other federal commodities and food items are available as well.
Food2School is one of two cooperatives in the area. Region 8 in Fort Wayne also offers bulk food ordering and discounts as well as some professional development services, Mast said
In other business, the board approved a leave of absence for West Noble Primary teacher Grissel Campos from March 15 until the end of the school year.
Britnee Huggett was hired as WNP’s Applied Skills Program assistant at $11 per hour for seven hours per day for 63 days.
Service agreements were approved for Jeff Ander, Charles Grady, Khara Kimmel, Monte Mawhorter, Rebecca Meyer, Susan Stackhouse and Randy Younce for dual credit stipends of $250 each for Trimester 2.
Service agreements were approved for Douglas Brown, Charles Grady, Khara Kimmel, Monte Mawhorter, Susan Stackhouse and Randy Younce for dual credit stipends of $250 each for Trimester 3.
