LIGONIER — A fire reportedly caused by a lightning strike Thursday morning destroyed the building that houses Peoplelink Staffing Solutions in Ligonier.
The Ligonier Fire Department received a call around 7:55 a.m. about a structure fire at the building.
“Our first engine was on scene at 8:02 a.m.,” said Jeremy Weaver, Ligonier’s fire chief.
An employee of Peoplelink was just arriving for work at the time when she called in to report the fire. No one was injured or in the building at the time of the blaze.
The Topeka Fire department was also called in to assist in the response.
The fire was put out by 8:29 a.m.
The building was considered a total loss.
