LIGONIER — Children from Ligonier and Columbia City are enjoying a immersive summer class for learning Spanish, thanks to a teacher who wants to share her love of languages.
Brittany Blotkamp is a teacher at West Noble High School. During the school year, she teaches English as a New Language classes to students who speak other languages. Spanish, Arabic and Pennsylvania Dutch, a German dialect, are spoken in Ligonier alongside English.
About 40 kids, ages 2 ½ to 12, have gathered almost every Monday all summer at 10 a.m. at Ligonier Evangelical Church. Blotkamp starts with whole-group activities to review vocabulary. Then students break into smaller groups, divided by age and ability in the Spanish language. Blotkamp and four volunteer teachers use games, vocabulary, conversation and Bible verse memorization and recitation to help students hone their Spanish skills in a judgement-free zone.
Blotkamp’s love of languages came as a teen, when she took Spanish in eighth grade. She majored in social studies in college, thinking she would teach history, and minored in Spanish. She realized the value of immersive language learning when she studied aboard while in college, where real-world conversation and cultural immersion helped her become fluent.
After West Noble school district discontinued its immersive Spanish program in the primary and elementary schools in 2021, Blotkamp and other parents and friends brainstormed ideas about alternative ways to teach Spanish.
“I had an idea to do a summer class, and I had 16 kids meet at my house in 2021,” Blotkamp said. “There were 40 kids interested this year, so I announced it at church (Ligonier Evangelical).”
“I wanted to start slowly and grow,” she added. “It’s been a fun summer.”
The church gave space in its building to Blotkamp to use for the class. Four volunteer teachers help Blotkamp with the various groups and parents also pitch in. Students travel from Ligonier, Columbia city and Whitley County to take the class.
Sarah Holzinger, one of the parents traveling from Columbia City, has two boys, 8 and 4, in the class. She is a kindergarten teacher in Shipshewana.
“It’s really awesome for kids to learn another language. They’re just little sponges,” Holzinger said. “It’s something they can’t get in regular school, and we also know Brittany’s family.”
Blotkamp’s fun summer class will wrap up in three weeks, just in time for school to resume in August.
