ALBION — "There's a lot of moving parts here," Noble Superior Court 2 Judge Steve Hagen says to a defendant pleading to a charge of passing a school bus, shortly after another case of his was resolved earlier in the morning.
That, as it turns out, is a pretty decent summary for the court Hagen has presided over since 2017.
This year, Hagen is on the election ballot to seek his first full-term as Superior Court 2 judge, even though he's been in the job for about three years now.
He was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to fill the vacancy in the judgeship when former Judge Michael Kramer won election in 2016 and moved up to the Circuit Court after the retirement of former Noble Circuit Judge G. David Laur.
He is unopposed for the May primary and unless Democrats slate a candidate over the summer, he'll get his first six-year term without a contest.
Hagen, a longtime attorney who also served as Ligonier's mayor in the 1980s, said he feels like he's where he belongs on the back end of his career.
"I wanted to do something different. Three years ago I was practicing law over 35 years," Hagen said. "I had a comfortable practice but really wanted to do something different. My dad was a judge and until 15 years ago, I hadn't even thought about being a judge.
"I just thought this is really where I was being called do. I'm very strong in my faith and I fell like it's a good place for me to be an interact with people who are in distress," Hagen said.
Superior Court 2 is something of its own beast. While the Circuit Court and Superior 1 handle major criminal cases — felonies mostly — and some other weighty civil matters, Hagen describes his courtroom primarily as a place for people who made "errors in judgment."
The vast majority of the cases that come before his bench are infractions — thousands per year — as well as misdemeanors. Driving offenses, operating while intoxicated, thefts and domestic batteries make up the majority of the criminal case load.
A vast majority of those cases end up with fines assessed. People do get sentenced to jail, but outside of misdemeanor cases with repeat offenders or criminal history, the sentences are generally a few days.
For these minor offenses, putting someone in jail for a longer period might cost them their job and therefore a family income, which can often be counterproductive to the goal of keeping them from breaking the law again, Hagen said.
Being flexible is key. For example, one defendant received a 12-day jail sentence, but he'll be allowed to serve that time on weekends as to not affect his full-time job during the week.
"My court is a court for people that made errors in judgment. The other courts are punishment courts," Hagen said.
Superior Court 2 is often people's first, and sometimes only, experience with the legal system, so Hagen tries to keep the courtroom atmosphere positive and as un-intimidating as possible.
"I like to think I try and make it a not unpleasant experience. I chat with people I ask them where they work. We had some guy today who worked on a worm farm," Hagen said. "I try to talk to people. They are people who have made the kind of mistakes you could make or I could make."
On the civil side, Hagen handles a large amount of small claims cases, too. The most grave duties, in his opinion, are the family court issues — Child In Need of Services cases where he's having to make decisions about custody issues with children.
But the one aspect of Superior Court 2 that is most different from the other two courtrooms is simply the volume. As mentioned with "a lot of moving parts," Hagen said it's not unusual for him to have 70-plus cases on the docket for a single morning.
Which cases will go on the record that day? It's hard to guess, as attorneys swirl around the courthouse rotunda talking with clients, conferring with the deputy prosecutor, pushing cases to new dates with court staff as needed.
For Hagen, this judgeship will likely be the last stop in his career, but that doesn't mean he has any intention of retiring soon.
He had run for Superior Court 1 judge in 2006, narrowly losing in the primary to Robert Kirsch, who still sits the bench in that courtroom today.
Looking back, the election defeat may have been a blessing in disguise, he said. In his 50s at the time, Hagen said sitting the bench as a young judge carriers some pressure because, if you're ever voted out of office, you've got to start from the ground up building a new law practice and group of clients again.
Now, at retirement age, if voters ever decide to go in another direction, Hagen could leave office and call it career.
At 69 years old, Hagen appears to have at least another six years ahead of him and, beyond that, who knows? He recounted a chat with his uncle, who regretted retiring at age 79, while other family members worked into their 80s.
Maybe it's genetic. He blames the trend, with a laugh, on a family tradition of "not having hobbies."
But he doesn't feel like he's slowing down. Besides, the fast pace of his courtroom wouldn't let him anyway.
"One other good thing about this that I like, it's busy," Hagen said. "I'm always busy and I like being busy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.