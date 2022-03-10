LIGONIER — Runners recently gathered at West Noble Primary School for the Think Spring 5K and 1 Mile Races.
In the 5K race, Grant Flora was the overall male winner with a time of 00:17:31.85. Yvette Rojas was the overall female winner with a time of 00:20:11.76.
Other 5K winners are:
Male Masters: Mike Flora, 00:17:33.19;
Female Masters: Petrana Petkova, 00:20:41.12;
Male Grand Masters: Brian Shepherd, 00:18:26.45,of Ligonier;
Female Grand Masters: Dani Moreno, 00:28:08.62;
Male Senior Masters: Ruben Falcon, 00:22:12.29, of Goshen;
Female Senior Masters: Valerie Schafer, 00:36:55.18, of Plymouth.
Male 14 and younger: Jacob Coats, 00:26:03.99.
In the Female 14 and younger category, Kenya Leitch took first place with a time of 00:20:45.15, followed by Emma Lyon, 00:26:58.85; and Aubrey Lindsay, 00:40:11.20.
Other 5K winners, in order of placing, are:
Female 15-19: Ava Stackhouse, 00:25:18.80; and Savannah Lyon, 00:25:43.75, of Argos;
Male 30-39: Ramon Gonzalez, 00:32:40.53;
Female 30-39: Stephanie Burkholder, 00:22:15.80, Goshen; and Jackie Stout, 00:30:41.78;
Male 40-49: Robert Martin, 00:19:29.98; Kheli Leitch, 00:21:18.44; Aaron Kuhn, 00:23:28.17; Shawn Yoder, 00:23:59.29; Kenny Westphal, 00:26:30.55; and Andy Coats, 00:30:06.59;
Female 40-49: Jody Brown, 00:20:51.40, of Plymouth; and Kristen Basham 00:27:00.88, of Walkerton;
Male 50-59: Bob Lyon, 00:26:08.15, of Argos; and Paul Kern, 00:29:50.06, Elkhart;
Female 50-59: Connie Gordon, 00:29:17.96;
Male 60 and older: David Geiger, 00:26:34.47; Brett Edwards, 00:30:42.38; and Whitewolf Kelly 00:32:03.04;
Female 60 and older: Morning Sun Kelly, 00:45:40.27.
In the Think Spring 1 Mile Race, Isaac Campos was the overall male winner with a time of 00:05:26.98.
Other male runners, in order of placing, are: Isaac Silva, 00:05:31.99; Devon Bartlett, 00:05:41.58; Logan Schuller, 00:05:52.45; Aden Burke, 00:05:55.43; Andres Sadaval, 00:06:28.89; Colten Kline, 00:07:02.59; Jose Hernandez, 00:07:49.05; Abram Korenstra, 00:07:50.26; Kaden Leitch, 00:08:02.59; Liam Ellis, 00:08:20.47; Rigoberto Rivera, 00:08:57.53; Diego Sacovia, 00:09:11.33; Wyatt Blotkamp, 00:09:18.48; Malachi Neal, 00:09:27.04; Zayden Shaw, 00:10:08.70; Tima Plotnikov, 00:10:09.12; Ellis Blotkamp, 00:10:09.65; Luhe Ellis, 00:10:19.91; Emilio Hernandez, 00:10:39.09; Emmanuel Haro, 00:10:44.70; and Dawson Shriver, 00:12:21.15.
Lucy Martin was the overall female winner of the I Mile Race with a time of 00:06:28.41.
Other female runners, in order of placing, are: Rachel Klages, 00:07:04.97; Breanna Moreno, 00:07:44.50; Paulette Garcia, 00:08:17.98; Ava Emmert, 00:08:45.59; Sofia Garcia, 00:08:49.17; Andrea Gallardo, 00:08:50.85; Aubree Hunter, 00:08:51.21; Remington Yoder, 00:09:00.00; Claire Shearer, 00:09:13.80; Adalyn Fulford, 00:10:14.21; Harper Taylor, 00:10:32.52; Elisha Rizo, 00:10:48.11; Karly Shearer, 00:10:54.39; and Savannah Long ,00:11:57.57.
