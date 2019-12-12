By the time you read this, I will have raised a mug of hot cocoa to toast my advancing age. I’ll have laughed at all the cards that proclaim me “older than dirt’ as well as other less savory sentiments.
Some birthdays stand out. When I was in the third grade, there was a monumental snowstorm a couple of days before my birthday and school was canceled for a whole week. I didn’t get to take the three dozen cupcakes to school that Mom baked for me to share with my classmates. My siblings happily gobbled them up instead.
Some Sagittarians complain that their birthdays are lost in the Christmas shuffle. That’s probably true for those who have birthdays closer to Christmas. My problem was a little different.
When I was 12, my mom was expecting my youngest brother, whose due date was — you guessed it — on my birthday. This churned up mixed feelings, waffling between “how cool would that be” all the way to “phooey, now I have to share my birthday, too.”
The big day came, but Baby Brother didn’t. In fact, he waited two more days to make his appearance before ushering in decades of shared cakes, celebrations and joke presents.
I’ve never minded another birthday, especially when you consider the alternative. It does make me think about the stuff I wish I’d known when I was younger.
Country singer-songwriter Brad Paisley wrote a hit song called “Letter to Me” to himself when he was a teenager about just that subject. He detailed all the things that are disasters when you’re young and a blip on the radar when you’re an adult.
Here’s what I wish my younger self would have known:
It’s OK to take a chance on relationships. You might get lucky and find a good one, and if not, you will learn from it.
College is about so much more than a career choice. You will learn so much about the wider world, make lifelong friends and learn to be responsible for yourself. You will also learn how to keep a plant alive, a prerequisite for keeping pets and raising kids later.
While people pay a lot of lip service to women who are stay-at home moms, it’s a wake-up call to find out that banks, financial wonks and governmental agencies don’t value that work — at all. Thank you, Social Security, for putting a big fat zero on my earnings for the five years I stayed home with my kids, but the joke’s on you. Those memories are priceless.
There are way more career choices for women than you’ve been led to believe. Be bold enough to consider your options, even if those around you are stuck in stereotypes.
And by the way, you will come around to do the things you are most passionate about anyway.
Here’s to another year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.