LIGONIER — West Noble schools had “a quiet, good start to the year” for the Aug. 13 opening day of the new school year, Superintendent Galen Mast told school board members Monday night.
However, the new school year’s good start is plagued by the non-functioning cooling systems at the high school and elementary building, magnified by ongoing very hot, humid weather conditions. Mast is investigating costs for replacing the aging mechanicals.
The school board convened in executive session before the public meeting to discuss replacement of the 27-year-old roof on the middle school, but took no action in the public meeting. The roof has outlasted its normal lifespan of about 15 years.
Administrators are still scrambling to hire staff to fill numerous last-minute vacancies in almost every position.
No one spoke at the required public hearing for the district master contract with staff.
The dual language program wasn’t on the agenda, but Mast announced that a teacher has been hired to provide services to the dual language students in the first grade at the primary school, in all grades at the elementary school and fifth graders at the middle school.
The abrupt cancellation of the dual language program in April stirred up controversy, with parents expressing their disapproval of the decision at several school board meetings.
“We had teachers moving out, but we could not share that,” Mast explained. “We had no one in the elementary. Services are now in place in first grade and the elementary. The teacher goes to the middle school at 2:15 p.m. for the fifth grade. The program can be sustained for students.”
In response to a question from board member Joe Saggars, Mast said notices are being sent to parents with information on the changes. Curriculum director Sarah Wilson said some changes in the services are still being made.
Treasurer Barbara Fought walked board members through a draft of a proposed 2022 budget, which the board will review. The budget must be adopted by Nov. 1, but it is scheduled for board action at the Oct. 26 meeting.
In other business, school board members approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Aimee Shaw, high school FACA teacher, effective Aug. 2; Karen Maxwell, payroll specialist, effective Aug. 20; Jessica Yoder, bus monitor, effective Aug. 19; and Carlos Hernandez, assistant boys soccer coach, effective Aug. 4.
Leaves: Bailey Showalter, middle school sixth grade teacher, Aug. 12 through Sept. 6; and Susie Culp, middle school food service managers, Aug. 12 for about 60 days.
Certified: Audree Ritchie, high school FACA teacher, Level 4, at $36,348 for 172 days; James Gardner, high school social studies teacher, Level 9, at $40,500; Katie Salazar, elementary EL teacher, Level 1, at $$37,500; Carol Boone, middle school temporary teacher, Aug. 23 to Oct. 10; Catherine Jensen, middle school temporary teacher, Aug. 12 to Sept. 6; Elizabeth Yoder, primary school temporary first grade teacher, about 10 weeks; Betsy Schrock, middle school eight grade team leader at $1,050; and Mary Kiser, primary school first grade team leader at $1,050.
Classified: Victoria Hayden, middle school attendance secretary-receptionist, $13 per hour for 8 hours per day for 190 days; Christine Jinks, high school nurse at $21 per hour for 185 days, effective Aug. 24; Jalee Nunemaker, elementary physical education program assistant, Level 31, Schedule B, $16 per hour for 183 days, effective Aug. 23; Jerry McLaughlin, high school head custodian, Level 41, Schedule B, at $17 per hour; Tabitha Chupp, primary school food service, $13 per hour for 6.5 hours per day for 186 days; Todd Smith, primary school food service at $13 per hour for 2 hours per day for 186 days; Terri Skinner, bus monitor, $12 per hour for 6 hours per day for 177 days Clyde Patrick, activity bus driver, $12 per hour for 6 hours per day for 177 days; and Kimberly Diaz, payroll specialist, $19 per hour.
Service Agreements: Kaitlin Logan, high school girls volleyball coach; Emanuel Ibanez, high school boys assistant soccer coach; Charles Gross, middle school head football coach; Estil Pruit, Joel Beers and Tyler Lawson, middle school assistant football coaches; Brandon Pruit, middle school volunteer football coach; Brandon Chordas, middle school boys cross country coach; Kristina Teel, middle school eight grade volleyball coach; Sarah Kalp, middle school seventh grade volleyball coach; Kendra Replogle and Alison Mead, middle school sixth grade volleyball coaches; Ben Mead, middle school sixth grade volunteer volleyball coach; Eduard Mendoza, middle school boys head soccer Coach; Eddie Salas, middle school boys assistant soccer coach; Justo Pedroza, middle school boys volunteer soccer coach; Maddie Richards, middle school cheerleading head coach; Vicki Replogle, curriculum writing, seventh grade ELA, 15 hours at $20 per hour; Crystal Santoyo and Alicia Bartlett curriculum writing, Spanish, 10 hours at $20 per hour; and Kenna Cross, high ability conferences, 8 hours at $32.50 per hour.
