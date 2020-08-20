LIGONIER — New materials should be on their way to the Ligonier Public Library soon, thanks to a grant from Indiana Humanities.
The $1,000 grant, librarian Angela Scott said, is being used to add books and movies about systemic racism, inequitable policing and protest.
When she applied for the grant, Scott got to choose from a list of materials curated by state librarians and picked an array of media appropriate for all learning levels.
“We tried to split it pretty equally among the different groups,” Scott said.
Scott picked out some graphic novels for young adults, one book in both English and in Spanish and DVDs for children.
“One thing that we noticed that we were missing was kids racially centered or history-centred DVDs,” Scott said.
Scott also tried to get a good mix of books and DVDs to reach the maximum people possible.
The grant was part of a $100,000 fund from Indiana Humanities that was made possible for libraries to apply to.
A grant from Lilly Endowment made the funds available to communities across the state.
