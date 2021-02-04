CROMWELL — The Cromwell Firefighters Frozen 1 Mile and 5K races took place Saturday, Jan. 30. Here are the results;
Cromwell Firefighters Frozen 5K
First-place winners in their categories are:
Overall Male: Elias Rojas, 16:25:94
Overall Female: Yvette Rojas: 18:41:49
Overall Male Grand Master: Brian Shepherd, 19:07:18
Overall Male Masters: Robert Martin, 15:14:89
Overall Female Masters: Petrana Petkova, 20:36:47
Overall Female Grand Master: Connie Gordon. 27:53:89
Male 16-19: Grant Flora, 16:35:79
Male 20-29: Israel Trejo, 26:34:08
Female 20-29: Tara Skelton, 45:46:83
Female 30-39: Kirstin Alles, 19:20:74
Male 30-39: Matthew Ackerman, 20:51:91
Male 40-49: David Lawrence, 26:19:76
Female 40-49: Heather Sherman, 27:09:57
Male 50-59: Clark Reed, 20:42:32
Female 50-59: Charms Ness, 51:59:86
Male 60 and over: Ruben Falcon, 21:23:96
Female 60 and over: Celia Geark, 36:19:10
Other runners competing in the 5K race were Brandi Niles, Craig Miller, Jed Pearson, Jay Pritchard, Steve Thomas, David Geiger, Paul Kern, Richard Ackerman, Tom Swenson, Tom Struggow, Haifa Abueid, Steve Younce, Nathaniel Trejo, Nicole Vancuren, Mitch Harper, Ben Sherman, Eric Diamond, Dana Ferman, Whitewolf Kelly, Valerie Schaefer, Morningsun Kelly, and Jen Flora.
Cromwell Frozen 1 Mile
Logan Schuller led all runners in the Cromwell Firefighters Frozen 1 Mile Race with a time of 06:08:95 as the Overall Male winner. Christine Petkova was the Overall Female winner with a time of 06:28:10.
Other runners in the one-mile race were Trinity Parson, Ava Bush, Khelli Leith, Kenya Leitch, Xavier Hofmeister, Mya Emmert, Mike Flora, Abram Korenstra, Abigail Ruch, Taryn Brimhall, Kadrian Hofmeister, Lucy Martin, Kaden Leitch, Kavi Hofmeister, Kinzy Schlipf, Sarah Marty-schlipf, Mary Kiser, Allison Kiser, Lincoln Stoller, Chris Stoller, Karis Schlipf, Ben Schlipf, Brenner Schlipf, Natalia Gaff, Nick Gaff, Jennifer Hicks, Amanda Dill, Scott Wallace, Jodi Wallace, Rob Schlipf, Kim Schlipf and Merrit Schlipf.
