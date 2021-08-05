CROMWELL — Congratulations go to Cromwell’s 2021 summer reading winners in the Noble County Public Library’s contest.
Winners are Sandra Moore, Jessica Baugher, Weston Cross, Waylon Cross, Nancy Peterson, Mary Duncan, Silas Murphy, Sidney Weaver and Andrea Glick.
In-person programs for all ages will begin in September. Patrons may follow the Noble County Public Library on social media, newspapers and the newsletter for updates.
New materials available in August are:
Adult
“Someone to Cherish” by Mary Balogh, “The Amish Schoolteacher” by Jerry Eicher, “Choose Me” by Tess Gerritsen, “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson, “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand, and “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan.
Teens
“Liars and Losers Like Us” by Ami Allen-Yath, “Interview with the Vixen” by Rebecca Barrow, “Lore” by Alexandra Bracken, “The Lost Boys of the White” (#2 Eldest Curses) by Cassandra Clare, “The Red Scrolls of Magic” (#1 Eldest Curses) by Cassandra Clare, and “Late to the Party” by Kelly Quindlen.
Kids
“Willa of Dark Hollow” by Robert Beatty, “Dungeon Crawl!” by Nick Eliopulos (Minecraft Woodsword Chronicles #5), “How to Draw Cute Heroes and Heroines” by Dawn MacDonald, “Epic! Catninja” by Matthew Cody, “PJ Masks Saves the Earth!” by Simon Spotlight publishers, and “The Tossy-Turny Princess and the Pesky Pea: a Fairy Tale to Help You Fall Asleep” by Susan Verde.
Movies on DVD
“City of Lies” rated R, “The Courier” rated PG-13, “Happily” rated R, “Justice Society: World War II” rated PG-13 (also on Blu-ray), “Paw Patrol: Moto Pups” and “Tom and Jerry: the Movie” rated PG.
TV series
Cromwell – “Castle Rock,” season 1.
Albion – “Manifest,” season 1.
Avilla – “Nancy Drew,” season 1.
Adult programs
Craft Therapy – Join local stained-glass artisan John Miretti for instruction on making a free-form stained-glass ivy! Class size is limited. Your $25 payment reserves your spot. The three sessions will be Tuesday, Aug. 17, Thursday, Aug. 19, both at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m.
Book club this month will be Thursday, Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m.
A teen in-person program will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. The group will be making Hydro-Dipped Tumblers. Participants must register to attend this in-person program so call or stop in today.
Take & Make kits for teens are available while supplies last. Make Pool Noodle Nunchucks with this month’s kit.
