CROMWELL — The Noble County Public Library has new materials for checkout and in-person programs at its Albion, Avilla and Cromwell branches.
Book Club will meet today at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the book, “The Midnight Portrait” by Matt Haig.
New materials for September are:
Adult
“Arctic Storm Rising by Dale Brown, “Binge-Watching Eats: Themed Snacks and Drinks for Your Next Binge Watch” by Katherine Bebo, “Don’t Look” by Alexandra Ivy, “Jackpot” by Stuart Woods, “Love for Beginners” by Jill Shalvis, and “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins.
Teen
“Big Thunder Mountain Railroad” by Dennis Hopeless, “Girl on the Line” by Faith Gardner, “Girl, Unframed” by Deb Caletti, “The Murder Game” by Carrie Doyle, “Once Upon a Time: Shadow of the Queen” by Daniel T. Thomsen, and “The Perfect Escape” by Suzanne Park.
Children
“Beware the Claw!” by Todd Harris Goldman, “Cat Ninja” by Matthew Cody, “Claudia and Mean Janine: a Graphic Novel” by Raina Telgemeier, “Home is Where the Heart Is” by Cam Higgins, “Space Jam: A New Legacy, by David Lewman,” “The Good, the Bad, and the Bossy” by Caroline Cala.
Movies on DVD
“Dream” The Misfits,” rated R, “Peter Rabbit 2,” rated PG, and “SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” rated PG.
TV series
Cromwell: “Raising Hope” season 4, “Supernatural” season 15.
Albion: “Flash” season 6, “You” season 2.
Avilla: “Grey’s Anatomy” season 16, “Modern Family” season 11.
In-person Preschool Storytime will be Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Our theme this month is “The Great Outdoors” and we will meet outside at the park. We’ll be reading books about nature and camping as well as creating fun nature crafts.
Teen Take & Make kits of Crystal Sun Catchers will be available starting Sept. 6 while supplies last.
Adult Craft Therapy will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. We’ll be making re-purposed wood signs. All supplies will be provided to decorate your own farmhouse-style design.
Yoga with Kelly Meeks will be Wednesdays through Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. . Each class is approximately 75 minutes in length. Cost is $30 for the entire session or $7 per week. Bring your own mat and blanket; bolsters and blocks are provided.
