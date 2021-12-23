CROMWELL — The Cromwell Council took more steps Tuesday night to kick-start the town’s water rehabilitation project, even with two leaders phoning it in.
Council president Jerry Pauley and clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley joined the meeting remotely because they were ill. Council members Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts managed the meeting in person.
The council approved the Bond Anticipation Notes, or BANs, set to close Dec. 29 for the water rehabilitation project. Council also approved a contract with the town’s engineering firm, DLZ, for $499,000 for engineering, design and construction costs before State Revolving Loan funds are available.
Casey Erwin of DLZ said a tentative timeline calls for the project to be complete in June 2023. Engineering and design will begin in January through April, with bidding and construction to follow.
Cromwell submitted its application for a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs by the deadline, Erwin said. A grant award will affect the financial package for the project. BakerTilly is working with town leaders on the financial elements of the project, including utility rates.
The water rehabilitation project will include improvements and upgrades to the water treatment plant and wells, rehabilitation of the 1974 elevated water tower, and new fire hydrants and water meters.
The council also approved a contract for fire protection services from Sparta Township Fire Department for $18,500.
The council’s meetings will start at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. in 2022, but remain on the third Thursday of the month. Council members approved the change to accommodate the schedule of town attorney Jay Rigdon.
