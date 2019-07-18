LIGONIER — Bryan Shearer is more than just a public official in Ligonier.
The Executive Director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Timothy Horty notified Shearer, Ligonier police chief and public safety director, and six other people that they were appointed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holocomb to serve on an Indiana Law Enforcement Task Force.
The email that Shearer received said that he was appointed because of his experience in law enforcement training and his vision for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Shearer is currently on the academy’s training board.
This means a few things. The task force is committed to researching six different components:
• The current and future role of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy serving the training needs of law enforcement agencies in Indiana.
• The current and future funding needs for the operation of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy including recommendations for sources of funding for long-term operational viability.
• Alternative means of certifying and delivering basic law enforcement training across Indiana including entering inter partnerships with institutions of higher education.
• Whether it is appropriate for local law enforcement agencies to pay fees for law enforcement academy training services, and if so, what the appropriate fee amount should be.
• A short-term and long-term capital plan for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy training campus if the task force finds the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is the appropriate model for accommodating training needs in the future.
• Any other topics that concern the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy determined by the task force.
The final report on the finding of this research is due to Holcomb Nov. 1.
“As you can see, we have quite a task ahead of us,” Shearer said. “But I am honored to be selected. I think it’s a true reflection on my department and what we’ve done here in the city of Ligonier for me to be considered and appointed to this board.
“I’m honored to represent the chiefs throughout the state of Indiana to try to make the academy the best it can be. The governor has supported us in saying that he wants the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy to be the best in the nation.”
Basically, Holcomb wants to make sure that the academy is running how it should be to provide those going through it the best training possible. According to Shearer, the facility is dated, and he wants to make sure it can serve its purpose.
When asked why this task force is needed, Shearer said that it does not have anything to do with the current training or the way it is delivered.
“I think the major thing is for the funding for the academy,” Shearer said. “Some additional funding and different funding sources could help training and law enforcement officers across the state in a huge way.”
This task force will be meeting biweekly in Indianapolis until the report is complete.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel is proud of Shearer.
“Congratulations,” Fisel said. “… Every time someone gets recognized in our city for something like that, it’s a reflection on the city. When that happens, we’ll celebrate with you and congratulate you, because that helps to get our city in people’s face. We appreciate your efforts. We appreciate your commitment, because we know that is why you were appointed to the task force.”
