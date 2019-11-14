LIGONIER — The path to building a new fire station in Ligonier is now a little more clear.
A dual meeting with the Ligonier redevelopment commission and the redevelopment authority reached an agreement Wednesday, outlining how both of the groups will work together to lease property and oversee financing of the project.
The fire station is slated to be built in Petit Park in Ligonier. Blueprints and an overview of the proposed building had already been presented previously.
At the meeting, a resolution to consider preliminary approval of the fire station project’s lease between the two governing bodies was agreed upon.
That preliminary approval said the maximum yearly rentals for the lease can’t go over $750,000, and that the lease won’t last longer than 20 years after the fire station is finished.
The resolution also said the total cost of the fire station project is estimated at $7,500,000.
