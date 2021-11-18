Today — Afterschool Library Progream, 3:30 p.m. Opera House Room, Cromwell Branch-Noble County Public Library.
Today — Dinorsaur Night, Ligonier Public Library
Friday — Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library.
Saturday — Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club Feather Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cromwell Community Center. Proceeds to West Noble scholarships and community projects.
Nov. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Nov. 22 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Nov. 29 — Novel Points Book Club, 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library
December
Dec. 2 — Cromwell Park Board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall
Dec. 3 — Cromwell Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., downtown.
Dec. 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Dec. 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Dec. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
Dec. 21 — Cromwell Town Council, 6 p.m., town hall.
Dec. 22 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
January 2022
Jan. 6 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Jan. 11 — West Noble school board, reorganization meeting, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Jan. 18 — Cromwell town council, 6 p.m., town hall,
Jan. 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
February
Feb. 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Feb. 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Feb. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
March
March 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
March 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
March 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
April
April 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
April 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
May
May 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office. (Note change of day to Tuesday)
May 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
June
June 21 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
July
July 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
August
Aug. 2 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 23 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
September
Sept. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
October
Oct. 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
