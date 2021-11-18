Today — Afterschool Library Progream, 3:30 p.m. Opera House Room, Cromwell Branch-Noble County Public Library.

Today — Dinorsaur Night, Ligonier Public Library

Friday — Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library.

Saturday — Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club Feather Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cromwell Community Center. Proceeds to West Noble scholarships and community projects.

Nov. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Nov. 22 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Nov. 29 — Novel Points Book Club, 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library

December

Dec. 2 — Cromwell Park Board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall

Dec. 3 — Cromwell Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., downtown.

Dec. 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall

Dec. 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall

Dec. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office

Dec. 21 — Cromwell Town Council, 6 p.m., town hall.

Dec. 22 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.

January 2022

Jan. 6 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Jan. 11 — West Noble school board, reorganization meeting, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Jan. 18 — Cromwell town council, 6 p.m., town hall,

Jan. 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

February

Feb. 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Feb. 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Feb. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

March

March 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

March 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

March 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

April

April 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

April 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

May

May 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office. (Note change of day to Tuesday)

May 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

June

June 21 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

July

July 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

August

Aug. 2 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Aug. 23 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

September

Sept. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

October

Oct. 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Oct. 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.