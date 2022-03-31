CROMWELL — Lydia Gow, Deb Hurley and Nancy Peterson were grand prize winners for the 2022 Bookopoly Winter Reading program at the Cromwell branch of the Noble County Public Library.
Other winners were Patrick Knisley, Hannah Koble, and Mrs. Schroeder’s third grade class at the Albion branch; and The Freeman Family, Autumn Goodyear and Vicki Smith and the Avilla branch.
Here are the new materials and programs for April available at NCPL-Cromwell:
New materials
For Adults: “Find Me” by Alifair Burke, “The Total Bicycling Manual” by Robert F. James, “Lightning in a Mirror” by Jayne Ann Krentz, “The Paris Detective” by James Patterson, “Invisible” by Danielle Steel, and “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods.
For Teens: Archie Crossover Collection, featuring “Archie Meets Ramones and More!”, graphic novel “Cracking the Bell “by Geoff Herbach, “Doctor Fate” by Paul Levitz; graphic novel “I am Still Alive” by Kate Alice Marshall, “Other Words for Home” by Jasmine Warga, and “Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky” by Kwane Mbalia.
For Children: “All of the Factors of Why I Love Tractors” by Davina Bell, “Spirit Riding Free: Apple Adventure!” by G.M. Berrow, “Gracie’s Garden” by Lara Casey, “Barb: the Last Berzerker, Book 1” by Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson, “Cat Ladies” by Susi Schaefer, and “Fifth-Grade Zombies” by R.L. Stine (Number 14 Goosebumps Slappy World series).
Movies on DVD: “The Forever Purge,” rated R; “The Night House.” rated R; “Eternals,” rated PG-13; “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” rated PG-13; “King Richard,” rated PG-13; and “Power Ranger’s Samurai: The Complete Season,” rated Juvenile.
TV Series on DVD: Albion – “Shakespeare & Hathaway,” season 1; Avilla – “Pushing Daisies,” season 1, Cromwell – “Legacies,” season 1.
Children’s Programs
P.a.L.S. will be Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Each family will get to take home a copy of the book “Brown Rabbit’s Busy Day” by Alan Baker.
Preschool storytimes will be Wednesdays, April 20 and 27, at 10 a.m. featuring Firefly Award nominee books.
Teen Programs
Teen Trivia: Harry Potter Edition is April 14, at 4:45 p.m. Everyone will go home with some prizes but special prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place winners. Teens will also play “Code Names: Harry Potter edition. Registration is required.
Adult Programs
Evening Book Club will be held Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. The book selection is “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. The book selections for May: “I Have a Bad Feeling about This” by Jeff Strand.
Adult Euchre Club will be Tuesday, April 12, at 4 p.m. The club will meet the second Tuesday of every month from 4 to 5:45 p.m. to play euchre. Register to attend.
A new six-week session of yoga with Kelly Meeks will begin April 13. The session cost is $30. The session is subject to cancellation in the case of low attendance. Session dates are as follows: Wednesdays, April 13, 20 and 27 and May 4, 11 and 18. All classes start at 5:30 p.m. Call the Cromwell branch library with questions.
The afternoon book group will meet Thursday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the book “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
Craft Therapy: Paint & Plant will be Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. Pick a succulent and choose two fun and funny sayings to paint onto the pot. Register to attend.
All NCPL locations will be closed Monday, April 25, for a staff in-service day.
