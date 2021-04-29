LIGONIER — All West Noble student athletes must have a new sports physical, dated after April 1, 2021, on file with the school before participating in any summer activities, include weights, practices, conditioning and sports for the 2021022 school year. Summer activities begin June 7.
West Noble and St. Martin’s Healthcare are partnering to provide high school and middle school students with affordable, convenient physicals which will be done during the school day.
Physicals will be done Tuesday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. A donation of $20 is expected by St. Martin’s Healthcare. Cash, money orders or checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Students may pick up forms from the high school or middle school main offices. Students should return the forms and payment to the school nurse as soon as possible.
