LIGONIER — It was a perfect day for a run.
A brisk mid-30s air swept across the starting line in front of West Noble Primary on Saturday morning for the first Team Schlem 5K and 1-Mile Race.
Entrants arrived at the school to be ready for the 5K at 10 a.m. They were greeted by volunteers and the late Chuck Schlemmer’s favorite snack, chocolate-glazed doughnuts and coffee.
Primary Principal Brian Shepherd helped organize the run as a way to raise funds for Schlemmer’s family and to help Ligonier remember the former track and cross-county coach.
Schlemmer’s family came and participated in the race, too. Before handing out awards, Cyndi Schlemmer, Chuck’s wife, addressed the runners and thanked them for supporting her family.
“It kind of hit me when I first got here,” Cyndi said. “This is the first race like this that I’ve been to without him.”
She also announced that the Chuck Schlemmer memorial scholarship is now live through the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Right now, there is only one scholarship with the Schlemmer’s endowment, and all of the proceeds that are being raised now through the race and the GoFundMe are going to support it.
Students who qualify for it are West Noble seniors who will be attending a public university. Preference will be given to those who are going into a social studies field or have finished at least one season of track or cross country.
And it wouldn’t be a Schlemmer scholarship without an essay.
“If you ever had Schlem in school, you know,” Cyndi said. “We thought that was an important thing.”
In the future, Cyndi said they want to offer more scholarships to college sophomores, since that year was especially difficult for her and Chuck to pay for school.
Those wishing to donate to the Schlemmer memorial fund can contact the Community Foundation directly.
Then, all of the winners of the 5K categories and mile race were announced, each winner receiving a plaque or medal and a little red puffball.
Shepherd said the red poof was a “warm fuzzy,” and said participants deserved it for running in the race.
“When you do something kind at West Noble Primary, this is what you get,” Shepherd said.
The race and the scholarship fund will continue every year for the foreseeable future.
