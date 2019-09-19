INDIANAPOLIS — Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel is grateful she’s been honored, but she still sees more opportunities for other women to lead.
On Aug. 23, Fisel was the honoree from the Noble County Republican Women’s Club at the Tribute to Women dinner, hosted by the Indiana Federation of Republican Women.
Fisel remained humble from the honor, saying aside from community-building and planning efforts, she doesn’t think she’s done anything “outstanding.”
“I appreciate the fact that they chose to honor me,” Fisel said. “I believe there are many who deserve to be honored.”
However, the importance of the recognition is not lost on Ligonier’s first female mayor.
“I believe that women have had the ability to be able to take control of leadership a long time before now,” Fisel said. “As everyone knows, it’s a lot more prevalent now than it was.”
Her initial choice to run for mayor earned her plenty of support from fellow Republican women and friends and family, whom she thanked. But, her run also generated negativity.
“I received a lot of opposition, some ridicule even, and I don’t believe I’m the only woman in that kind of leadership position to face that,” Fisel said. “I believe women have had to work for their right to those same opportunities.”
Fisel said she’s grateful her community has elected women to leadership positions. A woman in public office, Fisel said, can bring a diversity of leadership styles that is harder to get with just men.
“I think women come to the table with a different set of skills in addition to what men have,” Fisel said.
Fisel encourages any woman eyeing a leadership position to reach for it, but she knows that’s easier said than done. As someone who has raised three children and has grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she understands the additional responsibility women bear.
“I can tell you it’s a lot more difficult for those who have small children,” Fisel said.
For that reason, Fisel knows timing must be right when deciding to step into a leadership role. Running for mayor after her kids were grown gave her an advantage, she said.
“For some, I think they need to make sure the time is right,” Fisel said. “But definitely never think that you can’t achieve your goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.