LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School presented awards to its outstanding students at the end of the school year. Here are the recipients:
Language Arts- Mrs. Miller: Addyson Burns, first; Sofia Silva, second; Estreya De Alva, third; Francisco Sanchez, fourth; Jallisson Moreno, fifth; Jennifer Kauffman, sixth;Yoana Romero-Rodriguez, seventh: Ryan Glick, eighth; Perla Herrera, ninth; and Ella Limerick and Cheyenne Veach, tie for 10th.
Most Improved; Isabella Springer, first; Ruby Weldy, second; Edwin Montoya, third; and Christian Hernandez, fourth.
High Ability Language Arts- Miller: Elyse Mead, first; Julianna Cline, second; Cameron Eash, third; Natalia Riegsecker, fourth; and Daniel Trinklein, fifth.
Language Arts-Mrs. Edington: Maryana Troxel, first; Ailin Ruiz Ambriz, second; Brock Parson, third; Monet Bieberich, fourth; Paula Hernandez, fifth; Yosgart Diaz and Natalie Gow, tie for sixth; Kora Shearer, seventh; Miguel Quezada, eighth; Citlaly Flores, ninth; and Elizabeth Schwartz, 10th.
Most Improved: Period 1, Gavin Gaff; Period 3, Miguel Cardenas; Period 4, Jeanetta Keene; and Period 5 Kaylee Hall.
Math-Mr. Steele: Addyson Burns, first; Yosgart Diaz, second; Paula Hernandez, third; Estreya De Alva, fourth; Ryan Glick, fifth; Erick Varela, sixth; Jallisson Moreno, seventh; Natalie Gow, eighth; Elizabeth Schwartz, ninth; and Caiden Dupuy, 10th.
High Ability Math-Mr. Steele: Elyse Mead, first; Daniel Trinklein, second; Natalia Riegsecker, third; Xadrian Hofmeister, fourth; and Jacobs Coats, fifth.
Most Improved: Jesus Macias Castillo and Amanda Reed.
Math-Mrs. Steele: Lilah Walter, first; Braxten Kurtz, second; Jadyn Miller, third; Ailin Ruiz Ambriz, fourth; Hadassah Campos, fifth; Giselle Rodriguez Guzman, sixth; Graysen Ruch, seventh; Perla Herrera Rivera, eighth; Thomas Chambers, ninth; and Natalie Hershberger, 10th.
Most Improved: Brianna Knight
Science-Mr. Emmert: Jacob Coats, first; Cameron Eash, second; Nicolas Campos, third; Monet Bieberich and Korbin Rassner, tie for fourth; Natalia Riegsecker, fifth; Jacob Fought, sixth; Sebastian Vazquez, seventh; Layne Targgart, eighth; Patrick McDonald, ninth; and Natalie Gow, 10th.
Science-Mrs. Younce: Elyse Mead, first; Xadrian Hofmeister, second; Tristan Miller, third; Addyson Burns, Ailin Ruiz Ambriz and Daniel Trinklein, tie for fourth; Lilah Walter, Ryan Glick and Yosgart Diaz, tie for fifth; Maryana Troxel, Aiden Hite, Julianna Cline and Brogan Parks, tie for sixth.
Most Improved: Lesley Neyra, first; Pedro Neira, second; Alexander Escobedo, third; Antony Perez, fourth; Christina Kuemmel, fifth; Julie Christman, sixth; Celeste Copado, seventh; Perla Herrera, eighth; Dominic Miller, ninth; Oden Hicks, 10th; and Toby Ramey, 11th.
Social Studies-Mrs. Showalter: Jacob Coats, first; Maryana Troxel and Daniel Trinklein, tie for second; Estreya De Alvam third; Yosgart Diaz, fourth; Brock Parson, fifth; Paula Hernandez, sixth; Cameron Eash, seventh; Beyonce Marmalejo, Tristan Miller, tie for eighth; Ella Limerick, ninth; and Natalie Gow, 10th
Most Improved: Period 1, Viviana Macias; Period 3, Rebecca Buchanan; Period 4, Estefania Ruvalcaba; and Period 5, Kiara Reyes.
Social Studies-Mrs. Hagen: Elyse Mead, first; Natalia Riegsecker, second; Nicolas Campos, third; Julianna Cline, fourth; Ryan Glick, fifth; Addyson Burns, sixth; Yoana Romero-Rodriguez, seventh: Jacob Fought, eighth; Layne Targgart, ninth; and a tie for 10th, Monet Bieberich, Brogan Parks.
Most Improved-Mrs. Hagen: Period 1, Miguel Cardena; Period 3, Inaki Diaz; Period 4, Anthony Hernandez; and Period 5, Ruby Weldy.
Special Awards- Mrs. Stringfellow
Best Helper: Amanda Reed
Best Balancer: Jesus Macias Castillo
Best Effort: Alexander Escobedo
Math Wiz: Pedro Neira
Language Arts Wiz: Brandon Flores
Most Improved: Rebecca Buchanan and Amos Lawler.
