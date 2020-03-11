LIGONIER — West Noble parents were sent a letter Monday about the Noble County coronavirus case, the school board learned Monday night. Superintendent Galen Mast said social media is not helpful as the virus spreads.
“Social media spreads false rumors,” Mast said. “It causes problems for students.”
Mast cited a couple of instances from other places where students were falsely targeted on social media as being exposed or contracting the coronavirus. He said a student in one instance was detained on a school bus because of a false rumor posted on social media.
Mast said the Noble County case is a 54-year-old man who does not have school-age children. He said accurate information on the coronavirus will be shared with West Noble parents, students, staff and the community as needed and as it is available.
In other business during the 15-minute meeting, the board approved these personnel changes:
Bus driver Heather Bortner resigned, effective March 2.
Sonja Grotemat will be on leave from April 17 to the end of the current school year.
Deb Byers was hired as a temporary teacher at West Noble Primary School from March 19 until the end of the current school year.
Service agreements were approved for Tim Taylor, assistant softball coach, $2,015; Mel Coyle, assistant baseball coach, $1,007.50 (50%); Jose Marmolejo, assistant baseball coach, $1,007.50 (50%); Anthony “Tony” Mast, assistant boys track coach, $1,773; and Adam Storms, assistant baseball coach, $2,015.
