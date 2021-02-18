Today — Adult Book Discussion Group, 1:30 p.m., Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch.
Feb. 22 — Novel Points Book Discussion, 5 p.m., Ligonier Public Library.
Feb. 22 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., Council chambers, City Hall
Feb. 22 — Sparta Township 4-H Club, meeting, 7 p.m., Opera House Room, Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch
Feb. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., central office
Feb. 24 — Ligonier Board of Works, 9:30 a.m., Council chambers, City Hall
Feb. 25 and March 18 — Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment, Parkview Physicians Group-Family Medicine, 1464 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Call 1-877-744-8632 to make an appointment.
March 1 — Cromwell Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Opera House Room, Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch
March 5 — Crafty Cromwell Teens, 5 p.m., Opera House Room, Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.