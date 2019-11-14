I’ve spent the last few days covering stories about Veterans Day, the day to honor and appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of all who’ve served their country in military service.
The holiday reaches back to the end of World War I, when the Armistice was signed on Nov. 18, 1918. Armistice Day, as it was called, wasn’t a legal holiday until legislation passed in 1938 to make Nov. 11 “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as Armistice Day.” The day honored only World War I veterans.
After World War II and the Korean War, Congress amended the Act of 1938 in 1954 to remove the word “Armistice” and insert the word “Veterans,” thereby honoring the veterans of all wars.
It’s just an observation, but it seems to me that the celebration of Veterans Day has gained traction over the years, especially after the first Gulf War in 1990-1991. That conflict and subsequent ones in Iraq and Afghanistan stirred the nation’s long-buried guilt about how veterans were treated when they returned from Vietnam. There seemed to be a sense then that the nation’s lack of respect shown for veterans of an unpopular war shouldn’t be repeated, and rightly so.
Maybe it’s my pacifist background, but Veterans Day also makes me think about all the non-military figures who played key roles in the conflicts that have touched the nation.
Behind every veteran are those at home who are left behind — spouses, children, siblings, parents, friends — who serve their nation in another way as they endure separation and carry on with everyday life in the absence of their loved one.
We would know less about war without the angst of Abraham Lincoln, the diary of Anne Frank, or the bravery of ordinary citizens in the French resistance in World War II.
Factory owner Oskar Schindler took life-threatening risks to save the lives of more than a thousand Jews, many of them children, even as he worked both sides of the fence with the Nazis.
The survivors of Auschwitz and other concentration camps work tirelessly to share their stories of survival, even as age shrinks their numbers, so that we never forget the lives lost in genocide.
We say “never forget” as we rightly honor veterans. We should say “never forget” about those who’ve sacrificed in other ways.
