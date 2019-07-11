LIGONIER — West Noble School Corp. will be hosting its first annual CHARGE Back to School event Aug. 1 from noon until 7 p.m. at West Noble High School.
This event is a community fair designed to make sure West Noble students have everything they need for a successful start to the school year.
Families with students from kindergarten through high school are invited to attend and take part in the many services that will be available. Community health, wellness and service organizations will be available for questions or registration.
Participants will also have the opportunity to visit the health department nurse for immunizations, get a free haircut and pick up food, hygiene items, clothing and school supplies provided by various agencies.
In addition, families will be able to sign up for free or reduced lunch, have a child ID printed through the police department and sign up for Hoosier Healthwise (Medicaid). The school nurses will be available to discuss health issues that will need to be cared for in the coming school year. School registration will also be available for new students.
Besides providing resources to help students CHARGE Back to School, there will be fun activities for kids and families, as well as free popcorn and water. Charger gear will be available while supplies last! Door prizes will be given out throughout the event.
