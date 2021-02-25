LIGONIER — Drivers navigating torn-up Union Street will have to endure the street’s condition a little longer, until the weather warms and the street can be properly paved.
Rick Johnson of the street department told the city’s board of works Wednesday that API Construction has been maintaining the construction zone for traffic as work continues on a sewer separation project. Despite that, he said the street’s condition is “horrible” and the city has received numerous complaints.
The company has used cold-patch asphalt as a temporary fix to fill the ditches, but hadn’t done any patching for several weeks during the winter. The cold-patch doesn’t stand up well against winter cold and the daily bus and vehicle traffic to West Noble Primary School.
Johnson said API offered a more permanent solution for an additional $3,000 to $4,000. Board of Works member Earle Franklin rejected that proposal, saying he wouldn’t spend funds on a cold-patch solution that wouldn’t work and ultimately would be replaced by permanent paving.
Franklin said API could maintain the construction zone with gravel until the freeze-thaw cycle is finished this spring.
Johnson said API is currently working in Ligonier on other projects and will check the zone daily to apply cold-patch and gravel as needed.
The board approved the purchase of a new snow plow for the parks department’s 2004 truck at a cost of $6,560. Parks director Travis Brimhall uses the truck and plow to clear snow from Kenney Park and the Ligonier Recreation Center parking lot, a job that takes about 10 hours with the current plow. The new plow is expected to cut that time in half.
In other business, the board denied a request from a Ligonier couple to assist them with paying a bill of $870 to repair their water softener. The board viewed the expense as household maintenance.
Dale and Susan Boyer of River Street attended the meeting to complain that the city’s high iron content in the water plugged their water softener and caused the repair. They said the shop that repaired the softener told them the iron buildup was caused by the city’s water quality.
The couple said water quality and pressure is poor on River Street because the water main is a dead end, not in a loop. They said the city has not provided clean water.
The Boyers asked for “help” with the bill but said they did not expect the city to cover the total cost.
Water superintendent Jeff Boyle disagreed with the Boyers, saying the city installed a hydrant to mitigate the rust problem by frequent flushing in warm weather. He said water rates would double if the city softened water before delivering it to residents.
