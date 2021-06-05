LIGONIER — West Noble’s Class of 2021 marked the end of one chapter in their lives and the beginning of another at Friday night’s commencement.
It was also the end of a chapter for their principal, Dr. Gregory Baker, as he presided over his last graduation ceremony at West Noble. Baker will move into the superintendent’s role at Lakeland school district later this summer.
The graduates followed a long-standing tradition of giving Baker a small item as they stepped up to receive their diplomas. This year, it was rubber ducks. The pile of colorful plastic toys grew as each diploma left his hands.
Class president Bailey Kilgore gave the commencement address, reminding his classmates that failure just points a person in another direction.
“I leave you with three things,” Kilgore said. “Be patient, never let anyone else define you, and figure out what your calling may be.”
Class treasurer Lillian Mast welcomed her classmates and the audience, asking the graduates to remember all the skills that teachers have given them.
“Graduation is a lesson for all of us,” she said. “We can do it.”
Three empty chairs next to the stage were in memory of three deceased classmates, Adam Isai Abda, Anthony Reyes and Zulia Vianey Reyes Rodriguez.
Before presenting the graduates, Superintendent Galen Mast asked the graduates to applaud their parents, grandparents, coaches and teachers in the audience for their support. Mast challenged the graduates to live honorably.
“You represent a community and you represent each other,” he said.
Four young women, Erin Shoemaker, Kacee Click, Allison Baker and Lauren Baker, shared co-valedictorian honors.
Lillian Mast, Shuli Sheeley, Jimena Estrada and Coy Wolheter joined the co-valedictorians in achieving a 4.0 grade-point average or higher, possible because some of them earned college credits while in high school.
Skyla Hernandez and Nichelle Phares closed commencement with wise words to their classmates. Hernandez acknowledge that the class had experienced tragedy and COVID-19, but had prevailed.
“Enjoy the day,” she said. “Go out into the work and accomplish all your dreams.”
