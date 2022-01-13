LIGONIER — Ligonier will get a boost from federal funds to do some projects around the area.
Ligonier’s City Council approved a plan to use American Rescue Plan funds to do numerous improvement projects in 2022.
The city’s total ARP funds come to $988,658. Of those funds, the city will use $50,000 to improve the police radio communications at West Noble School Corporation.
Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer told council members at last month’s meeting that the dispatch was having issues communicating with the school. This funding will help the police department put amplifiers on its radios so it can hit the radio towers better.
Ligonier will use $65,000 to improve its water and sewer systems along with expanding its broadband infrastructure and installing internet hotspots around the city.
The remaining funds from ARP will be used to work on the city’s trails. The project is currently not moving forward yet, but plans are in the works for the future.
In other business, the council voted to keep member Ken Schuman as council president for 2022.
The council approved a contract for a service agreement between Emergency Radio Service, LLC and the Ligonier police department.
The police department also got approval from council members to buy a new police vehicle. Shearer said two police vehicles are having mechanical issues, including one of them having transmission problems.
The city is considering annexing a piece of land behind the Speedway gas station from U.S. 6 south to Diamond Lake Road.
