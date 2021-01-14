LIGONIER — COVID-19 is a sneaky illness, stalking symptomless in some patients and laying others low with every symptom in its arsenal.
Debbie Rodriguez, food service director at West Noble Community Schools, found that a positive mental attitude helped her recover after she was one of the unlucky ones hit with by serious case of COVID-19.
Rodriguez came down with a sinus cold in early March that made it difficult to breathe. Her condition didn’t improve, so she went to the hospital to get tested.
That was back during the days when COVID-19 was new to the state and there were few confirmed cases in Noble County. But Rodriguez was among the first people in the county to test positive for the virus.
“I stayed until April 9,” she said. “The X-ray of my lungs looked like glass crystals.”
Rodriguez was hospitalized, sedated and was on a ventilator for nine days.
“I was at Kendallville (Parkview Noble Hospital) for three days before I bottomed out,” she said. “Next thing I knew I was on a vent (ventilator) and in Fort Wayne.”
Being on a ventilator was disorienting and weakening, she said.
“Your mind plays with you,” she said. “I could hear music and people talking. There was a couple of bad days where my lungs were operating at a percentage of their strength.”
When the ventilator was removed, Rodriguez was on oxygen, needed help to walk and had to relearn how to drink with a straw. It would have been easy to give up, but she made a decision to forge ahead.
“I told myself to get with it so I could go home,” she said.
But getting out of the hospital wasn’t the end of her recovery. The time in critical care took a toll that didn’t go away once her breathing improved.
She used a walker for support when she got home. Her husband — laid off from his own job due to COVID — was there to help her with daily care.
A home health nurse regularly checked her progress on her vital signs and coughing. Rodriguez said she worked at regaining strength, walking around her open-concept home to get exercise.
She often talked with West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn, who was fighting his own battle with COVID, to encourage him and keep his spirits up. Schermerhorn had also spent about three weeks hospitalized in Fort Wayne and spent time on a ventilator, so they had shared that common experience.
Rodriguez returned to her job in June, where she oversees four kitchens and the school district’s summer feeding program. She credits her staff for their support as she regained her energy.
Rodriguez said COVID’s longer-term effects vary from person to person. For her, the side effects were a surprising change in her eyesight and the development of a bedsore. The visiting nurse helped with wound care to speed healing, but it still took months.
“My eyesight took a little while to get back to strength. I had worn glasses before COVID but I had to change the prescription in the summer,” she said. “I had a bedsore on my back that healed in October.”
Rodriguez says she has no issues now, but still monitors her fatigue level and keeps an eye on the weather. High humidity is uncomfortable for her.
She believes that overcoming COVID is as much a mental battle as well as a physical one.
“Basically take one day at the time. It will get better but it may not be tomorrow,” she said. “Stay positive even though it’s hard. If you can be better tomorrow, that’s a plus.”
Rodriguez said she relied on her faith and the prayers from others to find the strength to beat the coronavirus.
“I grew in strength from it,” she said. “I’m a better listener.”
Rodriguez says she understands why people with no symptoms might say COVID-19 is just the flu, but cautions that the illness shouldn’t be underestimated. Many people do have no symptoms or minor cold-like symptoms, but there’s little rhyme or reason to who gets it bad and who doesn’t.
She’s thankful that not everyone who contracts COVID goes through the experience she had.
Rodriguez is still helping others by donating her plasma and platelets that contain antibodies against COVID-19. She can donate every 30 to 45 days, so the American Red Cross notifies her when it’s time for another donation.
Now fully recovered, she’s doing her part to help others get through their own coronavirus challenges.
“It helps cancer patients and COVID patients. My mom had cancer,” Rodriguez said. “I can help somebody. I try to encourage the best I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.