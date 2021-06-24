LIGONIER — The West Noble school board hired two new administrators Monday, who will begin their duties July 1. Both attended Monday’s board meeting and have previous ties to West Noble.
Amanda Nine will take the helm of West Noble High School as principal. She said she was “coming home to West Noble” after working in the Westview and Warsaw school districts. She will be paid an annual salary of $87,100.
Ashley Bradley will be the new assistant principal at West Noble Middle School. She’s spent her career at West Noble, beginning as a fifth grade teacher. She then served in a Response To Intervention (RTI) position to support students with learning and behavioral needs before becoming a middle school guidance counselor for six years. She will be paid an annual salary of $63,500.
In other business, Superintendent Galen Mast asked the board to approve the hiring of two guidance counselors and/or social workers, and two English as a Second Language teachers for the middle school and primary school as a piece of the plan for the district’s ESSER II federal grant.
The guidance counselor and ESL teacher positions are certified, with the social worker a classified position.
ESSER II is the second phase of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The U.S. Congress established the first phase in March 2020 in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), allocating $13 billion to schools.
The second phase, ESSER II, allocated $54 billion to schools through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act in December 2020.
The American Rescue Plan authorized another $122 billion for ESSER III in March this year. Districts have flexibility in the use of their ESSER funds, which can be used to address a variety of issues, including interrupted or unfinished learning.
Mast said the two positions for either guidance counselors or social workers will continue as long as grant funding lasts. The two ESL teacher positions will continue indefinitely as long as there is a need.
West Noble has had no ESL teachers at the middle school or primary school, Mast said. ESL teachers serve as the school’s liaison to the diverse community.
Board member Todd Moore asked for job descriptions for the new positions.
Multiple questions from board member Joe Saggars led to a tabling of the Classified Employees Benefit and Compensation Guide until the July 12 meeting.
Treasurer Barbara Fought said the guide must conform to the Fair Labor Standards Act. She reviewed some of the changes:
• A 90-day probationary period was changed from 90 work days to 90 consecutive days to give benefits to employees sooner;
• Staff must take a lunch break of a minimum of 30 minutes.
• The school will no longer use Staffmark to fill vacant positions; and
• Numerous language changes were necessary due to a change to electronic time sheets for the 2021-22 school year.
Saggars’ questions related to a change that moves classified positions such as custodians, bus drivers, bus monitors and instructional assistants to levels of compensation rather that a per-day rate plus bonuses.
Mast said the board could iron out details in the executive session following the meeting.
Paul Fought made a motion to approve the guide, but board president Joe Hutsell didn’t hear it and the motion died for lack of a second. Todd Moore then made the motion to table the guide’s approval until July 12, and that motion passed.
These personnel changes were greenlighted:
Resignations: Stephanie Sprunger, middle school nurse, effective July 31; Chloe McRobbie, high school junior varsity volleyball coach, effective June 8; Marc Daniel, high school boys golf coach, effective June 8; Samantha Rodriguez, elementary instructional assistant, effective June 14;Alejandro Munoz Brisena, primary instructional assistant, effective June 15; Judy Cole, primary kindergarten teacher, effective at the end of the school year; Thomas Calbecck, elementary custodian, effective June 16; and Benjamin Shaw, high school assistant football coach, effective June 16.
Certified positions: Yvette Rojas, primary kindergarten teacher, $37,500 for the 2021-22 school year; and Alexis Johnston, elementary teacher , $38,000 for the 2021-22 school year; in addition to principal Nine and assistant principal Bradley.
Classified positions: Debra Rodriguez, district 100% food service director, $41,668, effective July 1; Stacie Bayman, elementary school nurse, $18.70 per hour, effective 2021-22 school year; Shawna Keene, middle school nurse, $19.94 per hour, effective 2021-22 school year; Kaitlyn Hedges and Angelina Hunter, primary instructional assistants, $9 per hour for each position, effective 2021-22 school year; and Alouise Wade, primary food service transfer from Staffmark, $11 per hour.
Service agreements: Michele Leitch and Brad Millikan, middle school extended school year tutors, $32.50 per hour for each position; Kevin Becker, middle school extended school year tutor, $35 per hour; Abby Mitchell, primary summer school instructional assistant, $10 per hour; Brian Shepherd, summer school administrator, $2,000; Danielle Sitts, Julie Hanna, Christine Tower,Tammy Hicks and Martha Hedges, primary English Language PD team stipend, $750 each; Brittany Blotkamp and Kelsy Grimm, high school English Language PD team stipend, $750 each; Tammy golden, Brenda Custer, Kenna Cross and Asliehg Tippman, high ability liaisons, $800 each; Brenda Custer, high ability coordinator, $1,095; and Michael Weimer, middle school and high school Title 11A coach, extended hours for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, 40 hours each year at $44.84 per hour.
Other: Charmayne Ness, primary summer school teacher rate change to $32.50 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.