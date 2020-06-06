It’s been a year since I started at KPC, and boy, what a ride it’s been.
To see the growth I’ve had both personally and professionally, I have to go back to when I first came to northeast Indiana.
When I moved to Fort Wayne last year, I didn’t have a bed. For the first month and a half of work or so, I slept on an air mattress on the ground.
You see, I moved into our apartment almost a month earlier than Bobby, with him joining me after finishing up a few classes back in Muncie.
When he moved in, I felt like a cave person with their rock-door rolled away, hissing into the sunlight. I was without so many basic life necessities that I thought I had been doing fine without.
Paycheck timing was a big part of me living like that — I had to wait a month after graduation to move in, and then two or three weeks after that to get paid, just by a stroke of bad luck.
Accessing the internet meant sitting in a very specific corner of the apartment so I could use a random unsecured Wi-Fi connection I found. It was ramen for dinner almost every night for a couple of months.
Coming to work during that time felt like a nice escape from all of that.
When I first started at The News Sun, I was the weekday Life editor and reporter covering West Noble schools, libraries, Cromwell and other general assignments.
When my former colleague Kayla Brennan left her position as the Advance Leader editor, I stepped into that role, also covering Central Noble schools and taking care of content for the weekly west-side newspaper.
Each week, I would find stories, report and write them, then draw them up a draft of the pages. I’d send that to our paginators to design into the finished product.
My job now is a little different, both due to COVID-19 challenges and changes at KPC.
As you know, The Advance Leader no longer publishes as a standalone product, but instead as an inside page in the Thursday News Sun. However, I still coordinate and produce stories for that page.
And, right now, I’m back to being Life editor plus West Noble reporter in addition to handling The Advance Leader. All of us in the newsroom have taken on additional responsibilities during the pandemic.
With all of this change happening within a year, it’s easy for me to forget how young I am.
I just had my 23rd birthday. There is a large wall of journalism awards in the office, most of which are dated before I was born.
Walking into a high school to report without my press pass on has gotten me asked which class I was going to. Parents at last year’s county fair asked me what animals I was showing.
Other people’s perspective on my age is a weird dichotomy, though. Some think I’m 16. Others think I’m 35.
People assume I have multiple children quite a lot. Maybe it’s because I chat with parents about their kids often, but I’ve heard many times, “You have kids. You understand.”
Truly, I’m not sure where that comes from. I’m currently childless and not married yet. Lots of people assume I’m married, too, including my apartment complex that marked on my lease agreement that Bobby was my spouse when we moved in.
Through all the weirdness though, I’d be remiss if I didn’t stop to count my blessings.
I have a jump to my career at 23 doing meaningful work that I had been setting myself up for.
Nearly everyone in Noble County understands why I’m here — to try to use my talents to help you. No, I’m not from here, but I’m going to be sure both your and your kids’ stories are heard.
I’ve met some of the most passionate, caring and intelligent people amongst my coworkers and in the communities I cover.
And, personally, Bobby and I have made it so we can live together without sacrificing either of our careers and still see family regularly.
It’s been a wild year, and I’m looking forward to what next year brings.
