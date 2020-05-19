LIGONIER — One adult and one juvenile are in jail after local drug task force officers served a warrant at their Ligonier home Monday.
Officers arrested Quentin Acosta, 20, and one unnamed juvenile as the result of a drug investigation in the 700 block of Lincolnway West.
Over the course of months, police allege that undercover officers made several buys from an adult and a juvenile at the Ligonier address.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers served the warrant on Monday at 11 a.m. While raiding the house, police alleged recovered a substantial amount of marijuana and other narcotics including LSD, Fentanyl and cocaine.
Acosta was charged with a Level 3 felony count of dealing in a narcotic drug, two Level 5 felony counts of dealing a schedule I controlled substance and a Level 6 felony count of dealing marijuana.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by between three and 16 years prison, if convicted.
The juvenile, who was not named, was arrested on the same charges. Due to juvenile criminal privacy rules, the juvenile was not identified by police
The investigation and arrests were a collaboration between the Noble County Narcotics Unit with the assistance of the Noble County Prosecutors Office, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Elkhart County ICE unit.
