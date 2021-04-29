LIGONIER — Parents with students in West Noble’s dual language program voiced their displeasure with the administration’s decision to cancel the program for next year. A group of 15-20 parents and other adults attended Monday’s school board meeting to plead for the program’s reinstatement.
A letter was sent home to parents April 19, which explained the district’s decision to cancel the program because of the lack of staff.
Parent Justin Blotkamp said the dual language program is “education at its finest” and that he was disappointed the program was going away. He said the program is important in a community as diverse as Ligonier and can help students facing language challenges as they move to the high school. Blotkamp said his wife was a teacher at the high school.
Parent Marta Wysong called the decision “premature” and said the program was vital to teaching bilingual literacy at a young age, when those skills are easily acquired.
“It’s the strongest aspect of West Noble, “Wysong said, with her young daughter beside her. “We chose to send our kids to West Noble for this program because it has lifelong value.”
Wysong said the program was worth fighting for and encouraged the board to look for a win-win solution.
Other speakers were upset that parents and students were asked to commit to the program for five years when it began. One parent said the cancellation sends an important message to students about commitment when the school breaks its promises.
One man mentioned a controversy the high school basketball program faced a few years ago.
“We never discussed ending the season when the basketball team faced a leadership crisis,” he said. “The school and the administration rolled up their sleeves to find a solution. West Noble Elementary is giving up.”
Superintendent Galen Mast said the “concept is right” for the program, but it’s not sustainable in its current format because of the lack of staff.
“The district is looking at other options to continue dual language in another format,” Mast said. “We want quality staff. We weren’t doing it the right way.
He explained that the board makes decision on policies and finances, but that administrators make program decisions. The district also faces the same problems in finding employees for open jobs as other workplaces are experiencing. Dual-language teachers are especially difficult to find.
“The teacher market is bare,” Mast said. “We also need bus drivers and cafeteria workers, too.”
Mast assured parents that the district remains open to solutions. He asked parents to make an appointment with administrators and perhaps form a committee to explore other ways to deliver the program.
The topic of changing the 2021 graduation date provoked discussion among board members. Mast asked to change the graduation date from Sunday, June 6, to Friday night, June 4. The in-person ceremony will be attended by the 140 graduates with limited tickets for family members. Seating will be social-distanced on the main floor and there will be no masks worn as graduates accept their diplomas.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Dr. Gregory Baker as West Noble High School principal, effective June 30. Baker has accepted a new job as superintendent of Lakeland School Corporation.
Christy Haupert was hired high school dual credit English position for the 2021-22 school year. Elise Stoops received a wage increase of 50 cents per hour as the district’s curriculum-data secretary.
The board also approved the extension of the 10-day leave for COVID-19 issues, provided for in the CARES Act, until the end of the school year for staff.
