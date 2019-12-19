LIGONIER — West Noble Elementary School combined learning skills with celebrating Christmas at its Christmas Parent University Dec. 12. Instead of watching a program, students and their parents visited stations around the gymnasium and nearby rooms to take part in a variety of holiday-themed activities.
Assistant Principal Jennifer Duncan said about 80 parents responded to an invitation to Parent University. Students and parents practiced skills in reading, writing, math and taking measurements before posing with Santa for pictures.
“It’s a way to help parents with reading and writing skills with their students. It’s a fun way to get kids to do academics,” she said.
The stations included a Christmas game in the music room, Christmas snacks and treats, writing a Letter to Santa, pictures with the jolly man himself, and shopping at the Penguin Patch. Students made frames for their Santa pictures at the holiday art project station.
Duncan said Parent University occurred in October in the evening, the Christmas event in the afternoon, and the spring event will be a picnic.
