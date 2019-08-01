FORT WAYNE — Three Ligonier athletes captured numerous awards from the Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals, recently concluded in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Zachariah Pfenning, Zebidiah Pfenning and Zephira Pfenning joined Caytlin Lucas of Edgerton, Ohio, and Maggie Peters of Fort Wayne in collectively earning 35 first-place finishes and numerous national records in various sports including team relay paratriathlon, individual triathlon, swimming, track, field, archery, and air rifle.
This year’s Junior Nationals team consisted of: Caytlin Lucas (Edgerton), Maggie Peters (Fort Wayne), Zachariah Pfenning (Ligonier), Zebidiah Pfenning (Ligonier) and Zephira Pfenning (Ligonier). The athletes, who all train at Turnstone Center, also accumulated enough points throughout the competition to bring home a third-place overall team finish in the Medium Size Team category.
The Adaptive Sports USA’s annual Junior Nationals competition is a weeklong national sports championship event for young elite athletes with a physical disability and/or visual impairment through the age of 22. Junior Nationals is an avenue for young people to advance along the athlete pipeline that may one day lead them to compete at the elite international level and the Paralympic Games.
Now in its 75th year of service, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing the one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States.
The team’s full results included:
Parathriathlon
• Maggie Peters — First place
• Maggie Peters, Zachariah Pfenning, & Zebidiah Pfenning — First place team
Air Rifle Shooting
• Zebidiah Pfenning — First place.
Archery
• Zachariah Pfenning — Second place, Cub Compound
• Zephira Pfenning — First place, Bowmen Compound
Swimming
• Maggie Peters — First place, 50-yard breaststroke; first place, 200-yard freestyle (National Record); first place, 50-yard freestyle; first place, 100-yard breaststroke; first place, 100-yard butterfly; first place, 100-yard freestyle; first place, 100-yard backstroke; first place, 4x50-yard individual medley.
• Zachariah Pfenning — First place, 50-yard backstroke.
Track
• Caytlin Lucas — First place, 400 meters.
• Maggie Peters — First place, 100 meters; first place, 200 meters (National Record); first place, 400 meters.
• Zachariah Pfenning — First place, 100 meters; first place, 200 meters; first place, 400 meters.
• Zebidiah Pfenning — Second place, 100 meters; first place, 400 meters; second place, 200 meters.
• Zephira Pfenning — Third place, 100 meters; third place, 200 meters; third place, 60 meters; second place, 400 meters.
Field
• Caytlin Lucas — First place, discus distance (National Record); first place, shot distance.
• Maggie Peters — First place, discus distance (National Record); first place, shot distance (National Record); first place, long jump distance (National Record); first place, javelin distance (National Record).
• Zephira Pfenning — First place, javelin distance; first place, shot distance.
• Zachariah Pfenning — First place, shot distance; first place, javelin distance; first place, discus distance.
• Zebidiah Pfenning — First place, javelin distance; first place, shot distance; first place, long jump distance.
