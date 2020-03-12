LIGONIER — Once again, water leaks are proving to be important fixes when it comes to a homeowner’s pocketbook.
At the Ligonier board of works meeting Wednesday morning, board members approved to bill credits for leaks at homes.
The first brought to the board was for a home on West Second Street. There, homeowners said they had left the hose running, and Water Superintendent Jeff Boyle said his employees had found a leak in the toilet, too.
The board awarded a total credit of $865.54 for a sewer charge.
The second home on West Union Street requested $168.12 for a water softener leak and was awarded the money.
In department head reports, Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said fuel for city employees had been priced at $1.64 per gallon of unleaded and $1.90 for diesel.
That cost is down from $2.07 unleaded last year, Shearer said.
“That’s incredible,” Shearer said. “Unbelievable.”
The fuel prices will begin April 1 and last until Dec. 31 of this year.
The board of works also tabled a grant administration contract for Priority Project Resources, who assisted with the state stormwater separation grant, or OCRA grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.