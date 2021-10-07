CROMWELL — Area runners competed in the Cromwell Days Festival races in 5K, 1 Mile and Half-Mile distances on Sept. 25.
Elias Rojas of Ligonier was the overall male winner of the 5K race with a time of 00:17:15.03. Yvette Rojas was the overall female winner with a time of 00:19:05.46.
Brian Shepherd captured the Male Masters Overall title with a time of 00:17:55.28. Petrana Petkova was the Female Master Overall winner with a time of 00:19:55.65.
Craig Miller ran a time of 00:20:37.02 to earn the Male Overall Grand Master title.
Male 30-39: Nate Trejo, 00:27:15.06.
Female 30-39: Caitlin Kritzman, 00:25:13.69, first; and Jackie Stout, 00:30:13.08, second.
Cromwell 1 Mile
Overall Male: Abram Korenstra, 00:07:49.92, first; and Nicholas Dill, 00:13:53.46, second.
Overall Female: Kristina Petkova, 00:06:31.64, first; Madison Doege, 00:07:48.14, second; Yadira Vizcainos, 00:10:55.06, third; Chloe Dill, 00:12:25.21, fourth; Allison Kiser, 00:17:36.01, fifth; and Mary Kiser, 00:17:36.03, sixth.
Cromwell Half Mile
Overall Male: Colten Kline, 00:01:40.73, first; Preston Ruch, 00:01:52.93, second; Luis Sandoval, 00:01:58.35, third; Isaac Kline, 00:02:15.57, fourth; Noah Trejo, 00:03:39.64, fifth.
Overall Female: Aubrey LeCount, 00:01:55.14, first; Remington Yoder, 00:02:17.79, second; Sophia Trejo, 00:02:20.02, third; Evelyn Vance, 00:02:26.25, fourth; Natalia Trejo, 00:02:28.49, fifth; Aliyia Trejo, 00:02:33.74, sixth; and Adalyn Korenstra, seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.