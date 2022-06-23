LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School recently recognized eighth grade Students who met academic achievement requirements for the Presidential Academic Excellence Awards during their middle school years in Grades 5-8.
The honorees are:
All A’s: Julian Campos, Mikel Riegsecker and Stella Venturi
All A’s and B’s: Zyairra Barr, McKale Bottles, Addison Chordas, Christopher Fought, Ava Green, Joseph Hagerman, Kayle Jordan, Gavin Keene, Brayden Knepper, Micah Lowe, Lanie Martin, Wendy Neyra, Abigail Seigel, Trevor Steele, Mason Taylor, Dagoberto Torres-Gonzalez, Matthew Trinklein, Nathan Troxel Gonzalez, Kylie Ware and Brynne Wedge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.